From Pet Supermarket

Brush Up On Your Pet Dental Knowledge With Pet Supermarket

Pet Supermarket stores welcome pets and pet parents to celebrate National Pet Dental Month with a Pet Dental Care Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 2-3 p.m. This health and wellness workshop will encourage pet parents to practice proper dental care routines with their furry friends. Pet Experts will discuss alternatives to brushing, prevention of oral diseases, and other tips regarding water additives, oral sprays, dental treats and chew toys.

Pet parents are also invited to participate in a Q&A session with Pet Experts and vets to help purrfect their dental care techniques and find suitable dental products for pets of all sizes. In addition to the workshop, there will be coloring pages, raffle prizes, brochures, and special healthy pet giveaways.

WHAT:

Pet Supermarket’s Pet Dental Care Workshop

WHERE:

Pet Supermarket – Apopka: Located at the Hunt Club Corners 534 South Hunt Club Boulevard 32703

WHEN:

Saturday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m.

INFO:

Attendees can enter to win a $10 voucher and dental kit or small animal chew toy. The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to find the nearest Pet Supermarket, visit the website and store locator.