From Pet Supermarket

To show love to our pets and local animal shelters and rescues, Pet Supermarket is kicking off its 4th annual Pet Appreciation Month fundraiser. From September 1-30, 2020, Pet Supermarket stores across the country will be raising funds for local animal shelters and rescues through the sales of their $5, limited-edition pet bandanas and customer donations. Last year, Pet Supermarket helped to donate more than $164,000 to local rescues and shelters through this community-based effort.

Three ways customers can participate in Pet Appreciation Month

Making a monetary donation – customers who donate any dollar amount to support a local rescue will be able to choose either a donation PAW to display in-store or a sticker to take home

Purchasing a limited-edition bandana for $5 at your local store with proceeds donated to local shelters

Donating food – customers can drop food items in the designated bin located in-stores

“Pet Appreciation Month is an important annual initiative during which we collect much needed funds and food product for rescues in our local communities. While we had to postpone this year’s fundraiser, originally scheduled for April, we know that rescues have been greatly affected by COVID-19 and need our help more than ever,” said Pet Supermarket’s General Manager Phil Wilson.

Pet Supermarket is a one-stop pet shop for customers, offering a broad selection of premium pet food, supplies and services sold by trained professional staff who provide knowledgeable and friendly advice, enhancing the overall customer experience. Their stores provide pet parents with the convenience to shop locally in a community-oriented and caring environment, delivered by employees who develop lasting connections with their customers. To learn more about Pet Supermarket, please visit https://www.petsupermarket.com.