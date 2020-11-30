Opinion

By Allen Brown

People with strange or downright weird names make up for a significant number who never get to see their names engraved in some fancy keychain gifted by a drugstore. Or better still, come across them in miniature license plates. It might often be surprisingly disappointing, especially when your neighbor John Smith has his name worldwide. Yes, personalized gifts are a great way to make us feel special. This article is meant to suggest some winning customized gifts that not only are useful but wins over their hearts as well.

Custom Sandals

Before you ask, yes you can personalize sandals as well. The whole proposition is all the more attractive when you consider that they can be pretty durable and adorable, especially those from Chaco. People who have received them as gifts are eloquent in their praise and its comfort and ability to handle rigorous use for prolonged periods. There have been quite a few celebrated such gifts as well, like the one made by Jason Heyward to his teammates. The customized sandals by Chaco lets you personalize the sandal straps, soles, and footbeds. You can take your pick from custom photos, embroidery, pet phrases, and a wide variety of color combinations. The company offers an affordable repair program for sandals owners. However, it is not likely to be something that they would need.

Personalized Tactical Christmas Stocking

If it is very much a red-blooded male we are talking about who loves all things veteran, and a penchant for dollops of red meat, then this is the gift for you. The Christmas stocking fits a man out on a secret operation to destroy the threat to the free world, thanks to its rugged looks and comfortable fitting. It is the perfect gift for Christmas for men with loads of masculinity. It fuses the best of the worlds of ruggedness and manly looks, without compromising on comfort. It is fashioned out of military-grade nylon and looks like one. It also features a drop pouch where you can place magazines. You can customize the stocking stuffers as per your choice from the wide variety of options we make available to you.

Bespoke Touchscreen Gloves

If you want to gift a loved one something unique, and make them wonder how they managed without them, then custom gloves are a perfect choice. Of course, you will need a photocopy of the loved one’s hand or have it in the form of a PDF scan. It would take around six weeks as well, making today the perfect time to order a pair. Make sure that the gloves are touchscreen gloves and preferably deerskin as well. Such gloves look attractive with a classic design in the colors of black or dark brown.

Additionally, they are incredibly comfortable as well with a cashmere lining. The functionality of your hands is ensured, too, thanks to the touchscreen accuracy. The gloves in this category is offered by Kent Wang and can further be tailored as per the exact measurements of your loved one’s hand. It sure is a thoughtful gift.

Custom Pet Canvas

This one has gone to the dogs and in a very, very hilarious manner. Custom pet canvases like the ones offered by Crown & Paw help you celebrate your truly regal pets. For under $100, you can get your dog or cat or pig to achieve greatness in true 19th century or Renaissance period art. This one makes up for dollops of giggles, and the end image is uncannily real!

Custom Prayer Candle

This option is excellent for people with a sense of humor. It shows a witty appreciation for a person who lights up your life. It lets the person giving the gift convey precisely how much you appreciate all the efforts they put in for you. If you choose the candles offered at the FaceOnThings store on Etsy, you can also give them a chance to achieve sainthood. And they are indeed pretty close to saints sometimes, aren’t they.

Custom Photo Books

There is no time more perfect for preserving the best of memories with a loved one in the form of a photo book than the holiday season. When we are talking of customized photo books, it would not be fair not to mention the ones offered by Shutterfly. You can customize the photobook in a wide variety of themes, including holidays or events in the recent past. The design software provided by Shutterfly to customize your photobooks is straightforward to use and comes with tons of personalization choices. It just makes curating your favorite moments so exciting!

Your loved one might be a pet lover or a thorough walker, but it is hoped that one or more of the gift ideas mentioned in this post will be of help. An excellent way to make a person feel special is by giving a personalized gift. And when a customized gift is immensely useful, it only serves to cement a long-lasting relationship. Make their day!