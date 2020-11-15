Opinion | Faith & Inspiration

By Charles Towne

I’m sorry, but I like to watch people. And no, I am not a peeping tom, but you know what I mean. Say you are in a public place, such as a shopping mall, or your local Walmart, and you see somebody acting a tad… squirrely… doesn’t it make you want to pause and peer?

Not long ago I was in my favorite grocery store, and as I entered the cookie aisle taking a shortcut to the produce section (naturally I wasn’t there to buy cookies), I couldn’t help but notice a very happy, middle-aged lady sitting on the floor. This, in its own right, was a tad peculiar, but what really got my attention was the fact that she had removed several boxes and packages of cookies from the shelf, and having opened each of them, was wolfing down the sweet little morsels like there was no tomorrow! The lady, who I will now refer to as, “The Cookie Lady”, had packages of cookies scattered all around her on the floor. My oh my, oh my, oh my! There were Keebler’s, Oreo’s, and Little Debbie’s, a box of Graham crackers (personally I like my graham crackers dunked in milk), Archway’s, Pinwheels, and Fig Newtons, as well as sugar cookies. The Cookie Lady’s cheeks were all puffed out as she chewed, and she was eating those sweet little morsels like she was in a cookie-eating contest. Melted chocolate was smeared on her face and she had cookie crumbs all over her blouse and in her lap. Her eyes were half closed in a comatose state of cookie-induced euphoria.

As I walked past her, she glanced up at me with an anxious expression and clutched a package of Oreos to her chest with one hand, while jamming a fistful of Oreos into her mouth with the other. I want you to know something; that woman was not going to share her cookies with anyone!

Seeing that dear soul get her sugar fix did me a lot of good; it was sort of a reality check. I know some folks who spurn meat. They wouldn’t dare, to hear them tell it, eat meat if they were starving. BUT, that same person will eat a double banana split with a strawberry milk shake chaser and a side dish of chocolate sundae to top it off, without a thought.

Yep, people are definitely interesting creatures.

And speaking of people, I am acquainted with some mighty miserable folks too, yes sirree Bob, miserable, and mean. Look at them with their faces all screwed up like they were sucking on lemons. Scowling, unhappy, grumpy in their self-righteousness, as if their crappy attitude toward life was going to make them holy or something. Better they eat a cookie.

To my way of thinking, Christians should be the happiest people on earth. Whatever you do, do it for joy. Believe me, when you do something reluctantly, and are miserable in the doing, it will shorten your life; therefore whatever you do, enjoy it.

I would certainly say that the Cookie Lady was darned well enjoying those cookies, perhaps just a tad to excess, but she was happy; at least for the moment… until the store intercom declared there was an emergency on the cookie aisle.

Whatever you do, do all to the glory of God, and be happy in the doing.

Now that’s living.

A CAREGIVER’S PRAYER

Dear lord, please help me to be joyful even in caregiving. Help me to bring peace and love to everyone I meet. Help me to see the flowers, to feel the sunshine, to revel in autumn’s coolness, to skip and dance in the thrill and joy of life. And Lord, please help me to even enjoy a cookie or two now and then. Praise you Lord God. In Jesus’ holy name I ask this, knowing that you will not withhold any good thing from your children. Amen