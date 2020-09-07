A celebration of Hispanic Heritage in Central Florida with PBS American Portrait Virtual Screening

From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County Government is pleased to join the Hispanic Heritage Committee of Greater Orange County (“Hispanic Heritage Committee”) and WUCF TV for a special celebration of Hispanic Heritage in Orange County! Every year, the Hispanic Heritage Committee hosts its signature kick-off celebration to mark the start of “Hispanic Heritage Month”, a celebration dedicated to bringing our community together to celebrate the vibrance and richness of the Hispanic culture.

Committee Chairwoman Marthaly Irizarry, stated that due to the public health emergency the community is currently facing, the organization has opted to pursue a virtual celebration as a way to keep everyone safe and provide a space for Central Florida residents to come together in a celebration of Hispanic heritage.

To that end, the Hispanic Heritage Committee joined forces with “American Portrait”, a national storytelling project where people across the country share their individual stories to create a real-time, multimedia, self-made portrait of America.

“Our organization is very excited to serve as a co-host for this grand celebration, especially since it is the first partnership of its kind between the Hispanic Heritage Committee, Orange County Government, WUCF TV and the community in general.” Irizarry added.

The community is invited to join the celebration on September 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for a virtual screening of local American Portrait stories to hear from members of our community on what it means to be Hispanic American in Central Florida. The screening will feature three distinguished guests of Hispanic and/or LatinX descent that were carefully selected by the Committee because of their selflessness and dedicated service to our community.

The featured guests will include:

Dr. Raúl Pino , Orange County Health Officer, Florida Health Department

, Orange County Health Officer, Florida Health Department Marcia Romero , Founder and CEO, People Who Make A Difference Foundation

, Founder and CEO, People Who Make A Difference Foundation Ashley Figueroa, Founder & Executive Director, Gender Advancement Project

“This collaboration with community partners is an example of what can be accomplished when we all work together,” stated Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

“WUCF is interested in ensuring that our diverse Central Florida community is represented, including our Hispanic residents who have been critical to shaping the landscape in Central Florida,” said Dr. Phil Hoffman, executive director for WUCF. “That’s why we partnered with the Hispanic Heritage Committee of Greater Orange County to actively collect Hispanic American stories for American Portrait in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.”

To watch the local screening:

Please register online at https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/taw98. The PBS American Portrait Virtual Screening is open to everyone and is a fantastic opportunity to take part in Hispanic Heritage Month along with others in the community.

There’s still time for you to be part of the conversation, log onto www.wucf.org/AmericanPortrait and respond to one of a number of thought-provoking prompts. Everyone is welcome!

