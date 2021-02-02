From the Orange County Newsroom

According to officials in Orange County, 84,055 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. That is approximately five percent of the County’s population. There have been 19,051 Orange County residents fully vaccinated with a second dose.

VACCINES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

AdventHealth and Orange County Government announced a partnership initiative to provide COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers with direct patient contact. More than 3,000 doses were supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and are specifically earmarked for eligible health care workers, regardless of health system affiliation.

The vaccines will be distributed by appointment only on Saturday, February 6th at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.

Important items to note:

Registration is required. Visit ocfl.net/vaccine for a registration link to book an appointment.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine

Proof of health care employment is required upon registration

Residents can call 1-877-VIRUSHQ or visit www.coronavirusvaccinefacts.com for more information.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO – VACCINATIONS AT THE ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER

Seniors receiving vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center are urged to arrive at the vaccination site with a full tank of gas, water, a snack, and any medication you may need, as wait times may be long. Portable toilets and washing stations are located in the waiting line, as well as in the observation area after vaccinations are administered.

Residents are also asked to bring:

Square QR code – you receive this code via email or text to confirm your appointment.

Florida ID, driver’s license, or a utility bill to demonstrate that you live in the State of Florida.

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (if receiving your second dose)

What to Expect When Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccination.

Lo Que Debe Esperar al Recibir la Vacuna COVID-19

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

A list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the vaccine has been developed by the Orange County Government and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. FAQs are constantly updated and cover topics including vaccine eligibility, scheduling an appointment, and arriving at the drive-thru vaccination site. For a full list of FAQ’s, go here.

Eligibility

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Hospitals are administering COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers with direct patient contact, including health care workers in the community. Hospitals and County Health Departments also are vaccinating individuals 65 years of age and older. Additionally, hospital providers may vaccinate individuals who they deem to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.

Here is a list of hospitals administering COVID-19 vaccines.

How is the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Government determining who receives the vaccine?

The eligibility for vaccination is determined by the State of Florida. The Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Government are administering vaccines in accordance with the state’s priority list and allocation plan. The state’s allocation plan is based on a phased approach while the vaccine doses are in limited supply. Currently, County Health Departments are vaccinating individuals 65+ years old.

Do I need to be a resident of Florida to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees issued a Public Health Advisory on January 21 prioritizing vaccines for residents of the State of Florida or individuals in Florida for the purpose of providing health care services involving direct contact with patients.

To prove residency an adult resident must provide a copy of his or her valid Florida driver license or a copy of a valid Florida identification card.

Seasonal residents may provide a copy of two of the following the show proof of residential address:

A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement. One proof of residential address from the season resident’s parent, step-parent or legal guardian or another person with whom the seasonal resident resides and a statement from the person with whom the seasonal resident resides stating that the seasonal resident does reside with him or her. A utility hook up or work order dated within 60 days before registration. A utility bill, not more than 2 months old. Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old. Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.

Do I have to be an Orange County resident to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination?

No. However, the Florida Department of Health is currently vaccinating individuals 65+ years old. Those who wish to be vaccinated must schedule an appointment and have a valid photo I.D. No walk-ups will be accepted. For more information about the vaccine in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

Is an I.D. required to be vaccinated?

Yes. Individuals will be asked to present a valid driver’s license or photo I.D. that verifies the name and date of birth that matches the appointment information before receiving a vaccination.

I am younger than 65 years old but have an underlying health condition. Do I qualify for this current round of the vaccine?

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Government are administering vaccines in accordance with the state’s priority list and allocation plan, which is based on a phased approach while the vaccine doses are in limited supply. Individuals younger than 65 years old are not identified as a priority group at this time. As more vaccines become available, the state will determine the next phased approach for vaccinations.

Scheduling an Appointment

If I qualify to receive a vaccine, how do I schedule an appointment?

Individuals who qualify to receive a vaccine may visit ocfl.net/Vaccine or book directly by visiting PatientPortalFL.comto make an account and schedule an appointment.



Do I have to create an account with CDR Maguire to schedule a vaccination appointment?

Yes. You will have to create an account to schedule a vaccination appointment. It is important to know that if you already created an account with CDR Maguire to receive your COVID-19 test results, you will not have to re-create a separate account — simply log in with the same email and password.

I received a bar code after I made my account. Am I scheduled for a vaccine appointment?

No. A “rectangular bar code” indicates your account was successfully made. You will have to go in and schedule an appointment time. If you successfully schedule an appointment, you will receive a confirmation screen with a “square QR code” that can be printed or screenshot.

How do I know if I successfully scheduled a vaccine appointment?

If you successfully scheduled an appointment, you will receive a confirmation screen with a “square QR code” that can be printed or screenshot.

What about seniors who have no internet access to schedule an appointment?

Individuals who do not have access to the internet can schedule an appointment by using a computer at a participating Orange County Community Center – Holden Heights, Pine Hills, East Orange, and Taft (hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday). Residents can also dial 305-351-9531 to book an appointment over the phone.

How do I schedule an appointment for the second vaccination?

Your second appointment will either be scheduled online when you make your first appointment or in-person after receiving your first vaccination at the site. Your second dose will be the same vaccine type/brand (Moderna or Pfizer) as your first dose.

When do I get my second dose? What is the CDC’s guidance on the time span recommendations for the second dose?

Moderna recommends the second dose at 28 days. Pfizer recommends the second dose at 21 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended (i.e., 3 weeks [Pfizer-BioNTech] or 1 month [Moderna]).

However, second doses administered within a grace period of 4 days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid. Doses inadvertently administered earlier than the grace period do not need to be repeated.

In other words, the second dosage is needed but the timing does not have to be precise to the day of recommendation. However, the authorized time schedule should be followed within the recommended guidelines.

There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine. Therefore, if the second dose is administered >3 weeks after the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose or >1 month after the first Moderna vaccine dose, there is no need to restart the series. Vaccine administration errors should be reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.