By Orange County Utilities

Orange County Utilities invites Orange County residents to a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste* Community Collection Event on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orange County Services Building located at 475 Story Road in Ocoee. Participants will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous and electronic waste – free of charge.

The following items will be accepted (paint and chemicals limited to 25 gallons per vehicle):

Paint (oil & latex based)

Cooking oil & grease

Household chemicals

Pesticides & herbicides

Rechargeable & lead acid batteries

Drain cleaners & pool chemicals

Mercury-containing lamps & devices

Automobile fluids & cleaning products

Electronics **

Varnish & stains

Propane tanks (20-lb. max)

Fuels

Participants are prohibited from bringing biologically active materials, radioactive materials, explosives, tires, ammunition, fireworks, emergency flares, prescription drugs, or pressurized cylinders. No commercial waste accepted.

*An item is considered electronic waste if it contains a circuit board.

**Rear-projection TVs are not accepted.

For more information, please call the Orange County Utilities Solid Waste Hotline at 407-836-6601, visit us online at www.ocfl.net/HHW, or send an email to Solid.Waste@ocfl.net