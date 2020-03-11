By Orange County Utilities
Orange County Utilities invites Orange County residents to a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste* Community Collection Event on Saturday, March 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orange County Services Building located at 475 Story Road in Ocoee. Participants will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous and electronic waste – free of charge.
The following items will be accepted (paint and chemicals limited to 25 gallons per vehicle):
- Paint (oil & latex based)
- Cooking oil & grease
- Household chemicals
- Pesticides & herbicides
- Rechargeable & lead acid batteries
- Drain cleaners & pool chemicals
- Mercury-containing lamps & devices
- Automobile fluids & cleaning products
- Electronics**
- Varnish & stains
- Propane tanks (20-lb. max)
- Fuels
Participants are prohibited from bringing biologically active materials, radioactive materials, explosives, tires, ammunition, fireworks, emergency flares, prescription drugs, or pressurized cylinders. No commercial waste accepted.
*An item is considered electronic waste if it contains a circuit board.
**Rear-projection TVs are not accepted.
For more information, please call the Orange County Utilities Solid Waste Hotline at 407-836-6601, visit us online at www.ocfl.net/HHW, or send an email to Solid.Waste@ocfl.net