From CareerSource Central Florida Newsroom The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 4.2% in March 2020, which was lower than the state’s rate of 4.3%. This rate was 1.1 percentage point higher than the region’s rate of 3.1% during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,402,031 up 21,765 (+1.6) over the year. There were 58,933 unemployed residents in the region. Unemployment Rates Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates: Orange County and Seminole County had the lowest unemployment rate (4.0%) in the CSCF region followed by Lake County and Osceola County (4.5%), and Sumter County (6.3%). Job Growth Trends Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA: Nonagricultural was 1,344,500, an increase of 19,700 Jobs (+1.5%) Over the Year.

Highest Annual Job Growth* Mining, Logging, and Construction (+5,900 Jobs) Financial Activities (+3,300 Jobs)

Second Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate* Education and Health Services (+5.1%) Financial Activities (+4.3%) Information (+1.2%)

Tied for the Second Highest Annual Job Growth* Manufacturing (+1,100 Jobs)

Industries gaining in jobs over the year were: Education and Health Services (+8,200 Jobs) Manufacturing (+1,100 Jobs) Government (+600 Jobs) Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+1,900 Jobs) Other Services (+600 Jobs) Information (+300 Jobs)

The Villages MSA: Nonagricultural Employment was 32,800, an increase of 700 Jobs (+2.2%) Over the Year Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs): The Following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year: Mining, Logging, and Construction (+6.9%) Education and Health Services (+5.1%) Financial Activities (+4.3%) Manufacturing (+2.2%) Other Services (+1.3%) Information (+1.2%)

Additional Information *Compared to all Metro Areas in the State Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research. ——————————

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) services are currently being provided virtually as all locations are not open due to the COVID-19. In alignment with local and state government mandates, CSCF will continue providing virtual services through May 1, 2020. The impact of the Coronavirus is rapidly changing and our priority is on the safety of families, our customers and the community.

Although our physical locations are not open, the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Reemployment Assistance paper application is available outside the front doors of all of our physical locations. At our downtown office, the application is inside the building outside of the doors to CSCF’s suite on the 7th floor.

Call 1-800-757-4598 for virtual assistance or visit our Coronavirus Support page for career seeker and employer resources during this challenging time.

CSCF is here to help career seekers update resumes or LinkedIn profiles, learn virtual interviewing skills, provide an individualized career plan to help secure employment, and more. Businesses can get help finding the right talent to hire, receiving on-the-job training for new employees, or receiving interns that are provided by CSCF.