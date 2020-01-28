down graph

Central Florida’s Unemployment Rate At 2.5%

From CareerSource of Central Florida

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 2.5% in December 2019, which was equal to the state’s rate of 2.5%. This rate was 0.5 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 3.0% during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,418,688 up 38,909 (+2.8) over the year. There were 35,247 unemployed residents in the region.Unemployment Rates

Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates:

  • Orange County and Seminole County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.4%) in the CSCF region followed by Lake County (2.7%), Osceola County (2.7%), and Sumter County (4.0%).

 

Job Growth Trends

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA:

  • Nonagricultural was 1,372,800, an increase of 43,300 Jobs (+3.3%) Over the Year.
  • Highest Annual Job Growth*
    • Leisure and Hospitality (+12,500 Jobs)
    • Professional and Business Services (+12,300 Jobs)
    • Mining, Logging, and Construction (+6,000 Jobs)
    • Education and Health Services (+4,700 Jobs)
    • Manufacturing (+3,000 Jobs)
    • Government (+2,500 Jobs)
    • Trade, Transportation, and utilities (+1,100 Jobs)
  • Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*
    • Manufacturing (+6.4%)
  • Second Highest Annual Job Growth*

    • Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+6,000 jobs)
    • Government (+2,500 jobs)

The Villages MSA:

  • Nonagricultural Employment was 31,200, an increase of 700 Jobs (+2.3%) Over the Year.

Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs):

  • The Following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year:
    • Mining, Logging, and Construction (+7.1%)
    • Manufacturing (+6.4)
    • Professional and Business services (+5.0%)
    • Leisure and Hospitality (4.7%)
    • Government (+1.9%)
  • The information industry was unchanged over the year.

 

Additional Information

Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research.

