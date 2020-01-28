Central Florida’s Unemployment Rate At 2.5% From CareerSource of Central Florida Unemployment Rates The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 2.5% in December 2019, which was equal to the state’s rate of 2.5%. This rate was 0.5 percentage points lower than the region’s rate of 3.0% during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,418,688 up 38,909 (+2.8) over the year. There were 35,247 unemployed residents in the region. Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates: Orange County and Seminole County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.4%) in the CSCF region followed by Lake County (2.7%), Osceola County (2.7%), and Sumter County (4.0%). Job Growth Trends Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA: Nonagricultural was 1,372,800, an increase of 43,300 Jobs (+3.3%) Over the Year.

Highest Annual Job Growth* Leisure and Hospitality (+12,500 Jobs) Professional and Business Services (+12,300 Jobs) Mining, Logging, and Construction (+6,000 Jobs) Education and Health Services (+4,700 Jobs) Manufacturing (+3,000 Jobs) Government (+2,500 Jobs) Trade, Transportation, and utilities (+1,100 Jobs)

Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate* Manufacturing (+6.4%)

Second Highest Annual Job Growth*

Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+6,000 jobs) Government (+2,500 jobs)

The Villages MSA: Nonagricultural Employment was 31,200, an increase of 700 Jobs (+2.3%) Over the Year. Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs): The Following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year: Mining, Logging, and Construction (+7.1%) Manufacturing (+6.4) Professional and Business services (+5.0%) Leisure and Hospitality (4.7%) Government (+1.9%)

The information industry was unchanged over the year. Additional Information Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research.