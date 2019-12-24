|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T
|
|
Central Florida’s Rate at 2.6%
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 2.6% in November 2019, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the state rate of 2.7%. This rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than the rate of 3.0% during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,417,400, up 32,268 (+2.3) over the year. There were 36,468 unemployed residents in the region.
|
|
Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates:
- Orange County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.4%) in the CSCF region followed by Seminole County (2.5%), Lake County (2.8%), Osceola County (2.8%), and Sumter County (4.1%).
|
|
Job Growth Trends
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA:
- Nonagricultural was 1,364,900, an increase of 36,700 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year.
- Highest Annual Job Growth*
- Professional and Business Services (+12,100 Jobs)
- Leisure and Hospitality (+10,300 Jobs)
- Mining, Logging, and Construction (+4,900 Jobs)
- Government (+2,300 Jobs)
- Manufacturing (+3,800 Jobs)
- Education and Health Services (+4,400 Jobs)
- Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*
- Manufacturing (+8.1%)
- Second Highest Annual Job Growth*
- Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+4,900 jobs)
- Third Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*
- Education and Health Services (+7.7%)
The Villages MSA:
- Nonagricultural Employment was 31,300, an increase of 1,100 Jobs (+3.6%) Over the Year.
*Compared to All the Metro Areas in the State
The Villages MSA:
- Nonagricultural Employment in The Villages MSA was 30,700, an increase of 800 jobs (+2.7%) over the year.
Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs)
- The following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year:
- Manufacturing (+8.1)
- Mining, Logging, and Construction (+5.8%)
- Professional and Business services (+5.0%)
- Leisure and Hospitality (+3.8%)
- Government (+1.8%)
- The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities Industry (-1,000 jobs) Lost Jobs Over the Year.
|
|
Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research.
Next Release Scheduled for January 24, 2020