From CareerSource T Central Florida’s Rate at 2.6% The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) region (Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Sumter counties) was 2.6% in November 2019, which was 0.1 percentage point lower than the state rate of 2.7%. This rate was 0.4 percentage points lower than the rate of 3.0% during the same timeframe last year. The labor force was 1,417,400, up 32,268 (+2.3) over the year. There were 36,468 unemployed residents in the region. Unemployment Rates Central Florida’s Lowest Unemployment Rates: Orange County had the lowest unemployment rate (2.4%) in the CSCF region followed by Seminole County (2.5%), Lake County (2.8%), Osceola County (2.8%), and Sumter County (4.1%). Job Growth Trends Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA: Nonagricultural was 1,364,900, an increase of 36,700 Jobs (+2.8%) Over the Year.

Highest Annual Job Growth*

Professional and Business Services (+12,100 Jobs)

Leisure and Hospitality (+10,300 Jobs)

Mining, Logging, and Construction (+4,900 Jobs)

Government (+2,300 Jobs)

Manufacturing (+3,800 Jobs)

Education and Health Services (+4,400 Jobs)

Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*

Manufacturing (+8.1%)

Second Highest Annual Job Growth*

Mining, Lodging, and Construction (+4,900 jobs)

Third Fastest Annual Job Growth Rate*

Education and Health Services (+7.7%) The Villages MSA: Nonagricultural Employment was 31,300, an increase of 1,100 Jobs (+3.6%) Over the Year. *Compared to All the Metro Areas in the State The Villages MSA: Nonagricultural Employment in The Villages MSA was 30,700, an increase of 800 jobs (+2.7%) over the year. Trends in High Growth Industries (HGIs) The following HGIs Grew Faster in the CSCF Region than Statewide Over the Year:

Manufacturing (+8.1)

Mining, Logging, and Construction (+5.8%)

Professional and Business services (+5.0%)

Leisure and Hospitality (+3.8%)

Government (+1.8%)

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities Industry (-1,000 jobs) Lost Jobs Over the Year. Additional Information Source: Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Bureau of Workforce Statistics and Economic Research. Next Release Scheduled for January 24, 2020