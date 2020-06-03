Orange County urges small businesses and residents to prepare required documents

From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

Orange County Government has received $243.2 million in Federal CARES Act funding. The County’s Small Business Grant Program will distribute $72.9 million of that to approximately 6,500 small businesses ($10,000 per business) to help them overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

In addition, $72.9 million of those funds are earmarked to help residents. Approximately $36.5 million have been allocated for Orange County’s Individual and Family Assistance Program, which will provide a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19. Funds for this program will assist residents to bridge financial gaps for overdue rent, mortgage, medical or an eligible utility expense. Another $36.5 million have been allocated for expanded funding for Orange County’s partner social-service organizations.

Information is now available online for small businesses and residents at www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares. The application for the Small Business Grant Program and the Individual and Family Assistance Program will open June 8, 2020.

The County is recommending that small businesses and residents review the eligibility criteria and prepare their documents now so they are ready to apply come June 8.

“We’re urging small businesses and residents to prepare now so they can get their applications submitted in a timely manner,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “These funding amounts were broken down to help as many residents and businesses as possible during this challenging time.”

As a result of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners’ philosophy to work with local governments to reach and assist as many residents as possible, funding is open to all residents and small businesses located within the boundaries of Orange County, not just unincorporated Orange County.

The breakdown of funding is as follows:

Small Business Financial Assistance: $72.9 million

Social Services and Community Needs: $72.9 million

OC Public Safety and Health Expenditures: $48.6 million

Municipality and Constitutional Officer Expenditures: $24.3 million

Replenishment Account: $24.5 million

For more information on eligibility criteria and required documents, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCares. If you are unable to access the Internet or have a language barrier, please call Orange County’s 3-1-1 call system for assistance.