Key takeaways from April 29 OC news conference: updates on testing sites, economic recovery task force, traffic caution from Sheriff Mina, and more

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 1,371 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in the County. An updated heat map can be found at www.ocfl.net/COVID19HeatMap.

PROMISING STATS TO REPORT

April 26, 2020 was the first day that there were zero COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Orange County.

The average rate of positive COVID-19 tests coming back continues to decrease – it’s now at 5.6%.

Orange County is conducting more than 1,200 tests per day. Testing availability and information can be found at ocfl.net/covid19.

TESTING SITES

Orange County Health Services began offering two free testing sites to residents this week at Ventura Elementary (32822 zip code) and South Orange Youth Park (32824 zip code). In fact, 68% of the people who made appointments at the Ventura Elementary site reside in the 32822 zip code. All online appointments have been booked this week. However, the sites may offer more appointments next week.

Due to the weather forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is rescheduling all COVID-19 mobile testing at Barnett Park to Saturday, May 2, 2020.

All appointments scheduled for Barnett Park on Thursday, April 30, 2020, will be honored on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando.

Testing at Jay Blanchard Park will continue as planned on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Next week, the Department of Health in Orange County will not offer mobile testing, and will regroup, restock and plan. By mid-next week, the organization will announce planning for possible continued mobile testing. They will also announce some immunization sites for students in preparation for the upcoming school year.

For more information on testing sites, visit www.ocfl.net/covid19. Any other updates and changes to test sites will be reflected on this webpage.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

In regard to reopening businesses, Orange County Government will take Governor DeSantis’ recommendations under review and advisement. From the Governor’s directives, the Orange County Economic Recovery Group will work to formulate a plan to re-open the full economy in a phased approach.

“In order for us to reopen businesses in Orange County we must instill consumer confidence,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

“We can’t have economic health without public health. We look forward to creating a thoughtful, methodical plan to phase our community’s economy into recovery,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Virtual Working Groups for the Economic Recovery Task Force began meeting this week, and will continue to discuss ideas to create a safe, phased approach to reopen Orange County. Note: no plan has been finalized yet.

You can view meetings and find more information at www.ocfl.net/EconomicRecovery.

The next full Economic Recovery Task Force meeting is Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Members of the Orange Sheriff’s Office are serving as part of the Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence working group for Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

In the last week, Sheriff Mina mentioned that its Traffic Section made 199 traffic stops and issued 175 citations for speeding. Nearly 100 of those were issued for people traveling more than 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Please make sure to abide by speed limits and watch for pedestrians.