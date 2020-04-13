From Orange County Government Florida

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 949 cases and 13 deaths in the County (as of April 12). The statewide Stay at Home order is more important than ever.

PROJECTIONS

Various projection models have the area’s peak at different times – ranging as early through April 12 through April 21, or as late as the first week of May. The hospitals are prepared to handle these peaks and commend the community’s mitigation efforts.

While there are several hot spots across the County, 49 of the County’s 53 zip codes have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

REGIONAL COLLABORATION

Mayor Demings along with County Chairs of Seminole, Osceola and Lake Counties sent letters to Governor DeSantis in support of the Orange County Convention Center being designated as a State “Alternative Medical Site,” or federal medical station, if hospital systems exceed their capacity within our region. The Convention Center has hosted federal resources and personnel during hurricane is a presently a temporary COVID-19 testing site.

The Convention Center drive-through testing site will expand its criteria and increase testing once it has transitioned from the federal to the state. Updates will be shared at www.ocfl.net/coronavirus and on Orange County’s social media channels once testing criteria is confirmed by the state.

DON’T OVERWHELM ERs

The Department of Health in Orange County would like to remind residents to please stay home if you do not require emergency care. We cannot overrun our ERs.

Residents are asked to contact their primary care doctors.

BUSINESS AT THE COUNTY: CONTINUING STRONG

Despite the pandemic, construction activity in Orange County is continuing at a steady pace. Due to the efficiency of online reviews, turnaround times for reviewing project plans are exceeding the County’s goals.

The County’s permitting, inspections and customer service sections within the Division of Building Safety are active, with more than 1,100 permits issued and nearly 5,000 inspections just last week. In comparison to the previous weeks, these numbers are within the average range.

Modified service info, training tools and partner information are all available on the “Development Services” tab of Orange County’s COVID-19 webpage at www.ocfl.net/coronavirus.

For resources and information on the Coronavirus, visit www.ocfl.net/Coronavirus.