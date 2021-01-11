From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

On January 7th, a total of 1,427 Orange County residents tested positive for COVID-19 – which represents the County’s highest single-day positive count since the beginning of the pandemic. It was also the fourth straight day that positive tests eclipsed 1,000. That record-setting day was followed by 986 positive tests on Friday, and 760 on Saturday.

For a snapshot of the latest COVID-19 statistics in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/COVID19SnapShot .

VACCINE UPDATES

Last week, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County reopened the COVID-19 vaccination scheduling website. You can schedule appointments, read frequently asked questions, and learn about the County’s vaccination efforts by visiting ocfl.net/Vaccine.

Appointments available Monday through Saturday at the Orange County Convention Center site

Must be 65+ years old

Those experiencing issues with booking an appointment online can dial 305-351-9531 or email covid19support@cdrmhealth.com

As of last week, 35,403 Orange County residents have been vaccinated (2.9% of Orange County’s population).

CARES ACT FOR RESIDENTS

The application portal for Orange County’s CARES Act Program for Residents is closed and will not open again since funding has been allocated. Although the CARES program is complete, the program team is still processing approved applications for funds distribution with the Comptroller.

Applicants from December 8th should have received an email with their status update earlier this week.

Applicants from December 17th should receive an email with their status by the end of the day Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Program has processed more than $65 million of assistance for County residents.

CITIZEN SAFETY TASK FORCE – COMMUNITY CRIME SURVEY

Orange County’s Citizens Safety Task Force’s Community Crime Survey is still open. The survey will be used to gain insight from residents on solutions and strategies to prevent and reduce gun violence and violent crime. Residents can take a short survey by visiting ocfl.net/CrimeSurvey. So far, there have been more than 1,200 responses.

Organizations, faith-based leaders, and neighborhoods can request paper surveys for distribution in the community by emailing CitizensSafety@ocfl.net.

ORANGE COUNTY COURT ADMINISTRATION UPDATE

There will be no jury trials and no jurors called to appear from now until at least February 15, 2021.

Effective. today, only employees, litigants, victims, witnesses, counsel, and individuals headed to the Clerk’s offices will be admitted to the building. No friends or family will be admitted.

Effective, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, only essential matters and other in-person hearings will be permitted.

For more information, visit ninthcircuit.org.