From the Orange County Government Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has broken the 10,000 mark when it comes to coronavirus cases. The Florida Department of Health reported today that Orange County has 10,014 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 343 cases over yesterday. While this is a decrease in cases over the last few days, Orange County says “we must remain vigilant fighting this pandemic”.

Orange County has had 6,208 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days with a positivity rate of 15.3%. So far, 56 Orange County residents have died in the pandemic.

Orange County Government continues to have a mask/facial covering order in place and encourages all individuals to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand washing.

MAYOR DEMINGS’ GOALS FOR THE WEEK

Stop the spread of the virus

Continue to work with Dr. Pino and the Department of Health to increase contact tracing

Increase the number of people wearing masks/facial covering

Continue providing CARES Act/ Crisis Assistance to Orange County individuals and families

HOUSING EDUCATION SERIES

Community of Legal Services, Mid-Florida is hosting a Landlord and Tenant education series. The event will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 2:00 P.M. This virtual meeting series is available by following this link, https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/FairHousingCOVID19.

The event is in partnership with Orange County Government, and the U.S. Fair Housing and Urban Development.

Information on the webinar has been shared on Orange County’s social media channels and is on our web page with more information at ocfl.net/HousingFAQs

SAFER. STRONGER. TOGETHER. CAMPAIGN

At the annual State of the County address, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings launched a new regional communications campaign to further encourage business and resident participation in COVID-19 safety guidelines, and inviting consumers to positively support businesses that adhere to strong, visible safe measures. For more information, visit https://www.doyourpartorl.com/