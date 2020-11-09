Clarcona Horse Park in Apopka has been selected for CARES Act funding in the Art in Public Parks initiative

From the Orange County Newsroom

This week, start with some good news from Orange County as they offer reminders of programs designed to help residents get through the losses of the pandemic. From possibilities in the arts to drivers license reinstatement, career-boosting webinars to vaccine research, check out the highlights slated for this week.

ART IN PUBLIC PARKS

Orange County has earmarked $5 million in CARES Act funding for its Arts in Public Parks initiative.

Part of this program includes an investment made by the County to create social distancing-compliant performance spaces at select Orange County Parks for residents to enjoy performances and activities hosted by local arts and culture community.

District 1 – West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787

District 2 – Clarcona Horse Park, 3535 Damon Rd, Apopka, FL 32703 (400 max. capacity)

District 3 – Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave, Orlando, FL 32839

District 4 – Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

District 5 – Ft. Christmas Park, 1300 Fort Christmas Rd, Christmas, FL 32709

District 6 – Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808

For more information about the initiative, bookings or pricing information, visit www.ocfl.net/ArtInPublicParks.

OPERATION GREEN LIGHT

The Orange County Clerk of Courts will host its virtual driver license reinstatement initiative from Monday, November 9, 2020, to Friday, November 13, 2020.

The initiative will provide Orange County customers who have outstanding traffic tickets and criminal fines the opportunity to pay overdue court obligations while saving the 25 percent collections agency surcharge. Additionally, customers can inquire about payment plans, as well as how to have their driver license reinstated.

For more information visit myorangeclerk.com

EMPLOYMENT CONNECTIONS WITH GOODWILL INDUSTRIES

Goodwill Industries of Central Florida will host several free online webinars for job seekers in Central Florida. The webinars are part of Goodwill’s latest series of virtual presentations on effective job search techniques. Upcoming webinars include:

Friday, November 13, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Job Searching 101

Wednesday, November 18, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Creating a Resume for Success

Friday, November 20, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Career Exploration

Interested residents must register in advance.

COVID-19 CLINICAL RESEARCH OPPORTUNITY: ADVENT HEALTH

AdventHealth has been selected as a testing site for the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 clinical research study, in order to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

AdventHealth has a goal to enroll 4,500 participants in Central Florida over an 8-week period.

For more information on enrollment, visit AdventHealthVaccineTrials.com or call 844-422-2282.

RAPID COVID-19 TESTING – FREE, FAST, FOR ALL AGES

Free drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing begins at Barnett Park on Monday, November 9, 2020. Barnett Park will serve as a consistent location for rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing offered by Orange County’s Health Services Department.

Both rapid and PCR testing are available each week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will be open until the end of the year, weather permitting. The site will not be open on Thanksgiving or Christmas day.

All testing at Barnett Park is free. Residents are asked to bring their insurance card. However, no co-pay will requested, and all uninsured patients will still be tested. Additional information for rapid testing at Barnett Park includes:

Both molecular (standard nasal swab/PCR) and rapid antigen tests are available.

All ages are welcome.

No symptoms necessary.

No appointments necessary.

Visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map for more details.