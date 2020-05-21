From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

As part of the Federal CARES Act, Orange County Government has received $243 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. These funds will be distributed back into the community, and used for local government expenses related to the response to COVID-19. Orange County Government has created four funding categories and one replenishment category to ensure that the funds are able to meet the immediate and personal need of residents, business owners, nonprofits, municipal and community partners.

Funding Breakdown

Funding Categories Funding Allocation
Small Business Financial Assistance $72.9 Million 30%
Social Services and Community Needs $72.9 Million 30%
Orange County Public Safety and Health Expenditures $48.6 Million 20%
Municipality and Constitutional Officer Expenditures $24.3 Million 10%
Replenishment Account $24.5 Million 10%
Total $243.2 Million 100%
Funding Categories

Small Businesses: $72.9 Million

  • Business Assistance Grants

Community: $72.9 Million

  • Individual/Family Assistance
  • Social Service Agency Assistance

Public Health & Safety: $48.6 Million

  • Purchase of equipment/PPE
  • Community Testing
  • COVID-19 expenses
  • Facilities update

Municipalities & County Constitutional Officers: $24.3 Million

  • COVID-19 expenses

Replenishment: $24.5 Million

  • Unexpected needs
  • Additional federal guidance

The Federal CARES Act funding for Orange County was officially approved by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on May 19, 2020. The County is working to finalize program details, and will make an announcement on our website, through the media and social media, prior to officially opening up the program to applicants.

