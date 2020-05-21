From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom
As part of the Federal CARES Act, Orange County Government has received $243 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. These funds will be distributed back into the community, and used for local government expenses related to the response to COVID-19. Orange County Government has created four funding categories and one replenishment category to ensure that the funds are able to meet the immediate and personal need of residents, business owners, nonprofits, municipal and community partners.
Funding Breakdown
|Funding Categories
|Funding
|Allocation
|Small Business Financial Assistance
|$72.9 Million
|30%
|Social Services and Community Needs
|$72.9 Million
|30%
|Orange County Public Safety and Health Expenditures
|$48.6 Million
|20%
|Municipality and Constitutional Officer Expenditures
|$24.3 Million
|10%
|Replenishment Account
|$24.5 Million
|10%
|Total
|$243.2 Million
|100%
Funding Categories
Small Businesses: $72.9 Million
- Business Assistance Grants
Community: $72.9 Million
- Individual/Family Assistance
- Social Service Agency Assistance
Public Health & Safety: $48.6 Million
- Purchase of equipment/PPE
- Community Testing
- COVID-19 expenses
- Facilities update
Municipalities & County Constitutional Officers: $24.3 Million
- COVID-19 expenses
Replenishment: $24.5 Million
- Unexpected needs
- Additional federal guidance
The Federal CARES Act funding for Orange County was officially approved by the Orange County Board of County Commissioners on May 19, 2020. The County is working to finalize program details, and will make an announcement on our website, through the media and social media, prior to officially opening up the program to applicants.