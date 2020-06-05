Legal professionals help guide through eviction protections, tenant rights and housing assistance in both English and Spanish videos

From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County’s Housing Division has teamed up with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida to provide important information on eviction protections, tenant rights and housing assistance as it relates to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The legal professionals at Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida have provided answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) as a basic reference to Orange County residents.

To access the FAQs document, go to www.ocfl.net/HousingFAQs.

Orange TV has also created videos in which Jeffrey Hussey, Director of Public Interest and Litigation at Fair Housing Programs at Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, answers questions pertaining to eviction and rent payment protections. In addition, Jorge Acosta Palmer, Quality Assurance Attorney at Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, addresses the same topic in Spanish.

English

Spanish

To receive free legal advice, contact Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida at https://www.clsmf.org/or call 800-405-1417.