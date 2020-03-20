Phone Service and Website Still Available While Staff Works Remotely

From the Orange County Property Appraiser

As information around the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to develop and concerns are heightened, OCPA’s top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of its staff, the residents, and community. In an ongoing effort to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, the Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh, CFA, announced today that effective Monday, March 23, 2020, the entire staff has transitioned to working remotely. The downtown Orlando OCPA office is closed to visitors so that the staff and constituents can follow the CDC’s mandate to avoid interaction with others.

OCPA’s website (www.ocpafl.org) and customer service phone lines (407-836-5044) will remain available. In addition, the website’s chat feature – Ask Rick – has been expanded to include live representatives to answer taxpayer questions. The remote staff includes appraisers; their work can continue by utilizing desktop reviews, GIS technology, aerial imagery and drone footage. Prior to full deployment of staff, the Agency was operating with up to 75% of the team working remotely. This remote prep work has enabled the Agency to operate in unique ways to keep the operation moving forward.

“OCPA’s quick reaction to the rapidly moving threat of the Coronavirus was only possible because of our commitment to implementing cutting edge technology over the past few years,” said Singh. “Staff was able to execute the mobilization of our workforce in just days and I am extremely proud of their efforts.

Key members of OCPA’s staff, under the direction of Singh, will closely monitor the rapidly developing situation and make daily decisions on how best to serve the community while protecting employees. Information about any additional changes to agency functions and plans to reopen the lobby to the public will be made available on the website and on the Agency’s social media platforms.

Singh and his team encourage everyone to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health that can mitigate the possible spread of the disease. Stay home if possible, check on elderly family members and neighbors, practice social distancing, and make responsible purchasing decisions.