From Orange County Library System

The administration of the Orange County Library System has been monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) closely, and has announced that, to protect the health of our staff and customers, all library-sponsored events and programs scheduled through April 30 will be cancelled.

The cancellation includes camps, classes, events, programs, staff-assisted studio sessions, tours, passport service appointments, library pop-ups and outreach events. Melrose Center studios, sound booths, and fab labs are also closed. Online classes will continue to be offered.

Meeting room bookings will be honored, but customers who wish to cancel a meeting due to concerns about the virus can have their meeting room fees refunded by calling 407-835-7323.

Libraries will remain open for normal hours to provide essential library services to customers. The Orange County Library System has a wide variety of digital offerings for library cardholders, including ebooks and audiobooks, live online classes, streaming TV and movies, music downloads, databases, digital magazines and more. Visit our website at ocls.info for more information on how to access these services, or to sign up for a library card online.

For more information about the COVID-19 virus, please visit our resource guide.

The library’s administration is taking the spread of COVID-19 very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. Our goal is to serve your needs while maintaining health and safety. If additional cancellations or closures are necessary, we will announce them on our social media accounts and at ocls.info.