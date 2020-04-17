Key takeaways from April 17 news conference

From Orange County Newsroom

ORANGE COUNTY COVID-19 TESTING SITE, POSITIVE CASES, DEATH TOLL

Orange County has tested 15,000 individuals for COVID-19 and there has been roughly an 8 percent positive case rate for all testing administered. Currently, there are 1,135 COVID-19 cases in Orange County with 21 deaths.

The Florida Health Department of Health in Orange County has many available appointment openings for its mobile testing sites and the Orange County Convention Center has also increased its testing. Visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus for testing information.

ORANGE COUNTY ECONOMIC RECOVERY TASK FORCE

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings has formed the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force chaired by George Aguel, president of Visit Orlando and Tim Giuliani, president of the Orlando Economic Partnership.

The co-chairs will head up a group of nearly 50 individuals representing such areas as local hospitals, theme parks, financial institutions, hotels, as well as small business owners. Representation will also be from Osceola, Lake and Seminole Counties. The first virtual meeting of the Task Force will be the morning of April 22, 2020.

The Task Force will work to create recommendations for re-opening Orange County, including a measured and sensible approach to ease restrictions, while ensuring the safety of all. For more information about Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force and a list of members, visit Orange County’s newsroom.

CITY OF ORLANDO PROVIDES DATA TRACKER

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer launched a new online COVID-19 data tracker. The platform uses data provided by the Florida Department of Health to show an updated look at the latest data on COVID-19 positive cases specific to the City of Orlando.

This new platform, which can be accessed at orlando.gov/datatracker includes information on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases city-wide and breakdowns of those cases.

Orange County’s heat map is online at www.ocfl.net/Covid19HeatMap.

TOURISM HELP HUB – VISIT ORLANDO

A “Tourism Help Hub” is now available on the Visit Orlando website and contains relevant news and resources for individuals and businesses in need. The Tourism Help Hub features information on financial relief resources, food assistance, employment opportunities and special offers for healthcare workers and first responders.

To assist with business planning, the hub will also provide access to Visit Orlando’s industry insights, webinars and opportunities to join campaigns helping to keep Orlando top of mind with consumers. For questions or suggestions, email Visit Orlando information.

VIRTUAL ANIMAL ADOPTIONS

Orange County Animal Services is now offering virtual pet adoptions. Pets that are available for adoption are featured on the shelter’s Facebook page.

The majority of animals for adoption are currently in foster care and the foster parent is offering to host virtual meetings to see the pet.