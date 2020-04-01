From Orange County Government, Florida

Due to the overwhelming response of residents and with more than 20,000 applications, Orange County Government will close its COVID-19 Rental Assistance Hotline and online application effective 5 p.m. on April 1, 2020.

The launch of the local program was meant to function as a stopgap measure to help Orange County residents until federal and state funding was available.

Orange County Government intends to fully process all applications and vet them appropriately. The Orange County COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program was launched by Mayor Jerry L. Demings on Friday, March 20, 2020. This was a one-time benefit for one month’s rent assistance for Orange County residents only with specific qualifications.

The program, which is taxpayer funded, was initially set up to help 1,500 families with a budget of $1.8 million.

“We ask for residents’ patience as we process their applications and appointments,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We have increased our staff and our facilities to accommodate the demand. We will bring the program’s additional funding needs to our Orange County Board of County Commissioners at an upcoming Board meeting.”