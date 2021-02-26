Program distributing more than $33 million of federal funds to assist eligible residents

From the Orange County Newsroom

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Information about Orange County’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program is now available online. The program will be available to residents starting Monday, March 1, 2021. The online application portal will open at 10 a.m.

The income-based program will assist Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are at risk of eviction due to COVID-19. The program will distribute more than $33 million of federal funds to assist eligible Orange County residents.

Residents must be at least one month past due on rent

BOTH the landlord and tenant must agree to participate and meet the eligibility requirements

Applicants MUST have proof of COVID-19 impact and other documentation

Funds are limited

The application process is “First Come, First Ready.” So make sure to have ALL your documents in order.

It is important to note that this program is available to residents located in Orange County, except for residents who live in the City of Orlando. Residents within this area may qualify for the City of Orlando’s program when it opens. Residents can check if their address is eligible for the Orange County program by vising ocfl.net/RentalAssistance.

Residents who are interested in applying for the Emergency Rental Assistance program are encouraged to gather all required documents needed to apply and speak to their landlord, in preparation for the portal opening. For more information, visit ocfl.net/RentalAssistance or dial 3-1-1.

CONVENTION CENTER: COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS REOPEN ON MONDAY

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen online appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center to qualifying 65+ residents on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 9 a.m.

Know before you go:

Convention Center vaccination site is only available for full time or part-time Florida residents

Residents must be 65+

Bring your square QR code and your Florida ID, driver’s license or utility bill to demonstrate that you live in the State of Florida

Cancel any unneeded appointments so other residents have the opportunity to receive the vaccine

Do not show up at the vaccination site without an appointment.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions.

For registration questions or help, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com.

ADVENTHEALTH: LIMITED COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS OPENING UP

AdventHealth and Orange County Government are announcing another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity for Central Florida seniors.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has supplied more than 3,500 doses. The vaccines will be distributed by appointment only on Friday, March 5, 2021, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.

The vaccines at this site will only be available to those 65 years and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines. Residents can sign up for the vaccine by going to ocfl.net/Vaccine.

LYNX, UBER, LYFT

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site is a hub of activity with many moving vehicles and staff. If you are using ride-share transportation services, please remind the drivers that you will need to remain in the vehicle through the entire vaccination process including the entire 15-minute wait time once you receive the vaccination.

Seniors who already have a confirmed appointment and do not have a means of transportation to the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site may dial 3-1-1 or 407-836-3111 to coordinate with LYNX for a possible free transportation option.