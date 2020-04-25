More PPE supplies are needed and Orange County is welcoming all donations

From the Orange County Newsroom

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) is committed to helping the community combat COVID-19. Last week, the OCCC donated more than 1,500 N95 masks and 220 filters to Orange County Health Services for local healthcare workers throughout hospitals and public care facilities.

“Orange County Health Services is dedicated to delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all long term health facilities, public safety and senior homes for as long as necessary,” said Orange County Health Services Disaster Health and Medical Manager Todd Stalbaum. “All donations are welcome, and will be distributed to the area of greatest need.”

With current events placing an enormous pressure on the healthcare system, it has never been more important to help and contribute wherever possible. The donation of PPE is greatly needed as it safeguards healthcare professionals working on the frontlines of this pandemic.

Items in need include N95 masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizer, face shields and protective gowns. N95 masks in particular are in acute demand among medical providers, due to their tight fit and capability to prevent the inhalation of small, airborne infectious particles. Learn more about these lifesaving items by visiting https://getusppe.org/.

To make a donation, please email ESF15@ocfl.net. or contact (407) 254-8801.

Medical supplies for donation can be delivered to: 101 Suddath Dr., Orlando FL, 32806. Open from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19.