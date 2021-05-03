From the Orange County Clerk of Court

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Clerk’s Office will be hosting a free virtual “My Health Matters” webinar on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to raise awareness about mental health. Recognizing the rise of anxiety, stress, and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, they will share helpful resources available to Orange County residents.

Featured topics and partners include:

Mental Health Association of Central Florida

Emotional Workplace Fatigue based on the Impact of Covid-19 and Effective Coping Mechanisms

Heart of Florida United Way:

211 phone service and the various areas of response

Orange Connects:

Overview of Orange County Administration’s new free online navigation platform that connects residents with providers who can help with their emotional difficulties.

Meditation Tips and Techniques

“This month is devoted to understanding the important needs of our individual health with a primary focus on mental health,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell. “The My Health Matters initiative is a collective partnership to inform the community about valuable resources available.”

The Orange County Clerk’s Office Mental Health Division maintains the court records when proceedings are held to determine the capacity or incapacity of an adult. If you are concerned for the safety of a family or friend who is suffering from mental illness or substance abuse, you may file a petition for a Baker Act or Marchman Act at their office.

To register for the webinar, go to https://bit.ly/3tTElwg.