From the Orange County Clerk’s Office

If you’ve been delaying your travel plans, now is the time to start preparing so you can take the trip you’ve been putting off. The Orange County Clerk’s Office is extending hours at three of our branch locations during the month of March to make it easier for you and your family to apply for a passport.

The Clerk’s Office branches in Ocoee, Apopka, and Winter Park be open later until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and ending on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

“I am committed to enhancing the experience for customers. Life can get really busy for all of us, and this is just another example of how my office is making it easier for the community to do business with us,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

Because of the pandemic, passport processing times can take up to 12 weeks, so applying for one now will ensure customers get their passports in time. To save time, customers are encouraged to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

Important Tips:

Bring the following items when applying: Proof of citizenship which includes a certified copy of your birth certificate or certificate of naturalization. Proof of identity includes a valid driver’s license or valid state identification card.

Two forms of payment are required. The Clerk’s fee plus any photo or copying fees can be paid by cash, cashier’s check, money order, or major credit card. The Department of State’s fee can be paid by personal check, cashier’s check, or money order only.

Processing Times

Routine: 10-12 weeks

Expedited: 4-6 weeks

We encourage you to make an appointment by going to www.myorangeclerk.com/Divisions/Passports/Schedule-Appointment but walk-ins are welcome to submit your passport application. Go to www.myorangeclerk.com/passports for more details about locations, fees, and required documents.