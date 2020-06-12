Key takeaways from Thursday afternoon’s news conference includes info on Pulse Remembrance June 12, testing sites, application dates for assistance, food bank

Orange County has had a total 730 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Yesterday, June 10, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County reported 123 new confirmed cases. Testing has been increasing and the County’s positivity rate is slightly up at 3 percent. Statewide, the positivity rate is 5.3 percent. For an updated COVID-19 heat map, visit www.ocfl.net/covid19HeatMap.

PULSE REMEMBRANCE

The OnePULSE Foundation will host its annual Pulse Remembrance Ceremony on June 12, 2020, virtually on its Facebook Page and YouTube, beginning at 7 p.m. Visit www.OnePulseFoundation.org for more information.

TESTING

Orange County Health Services will expand to offer free COVID-19 testing from June 15 through 18 at Barnett Park, located at 4801 W. Colonial Drive. Residents who participate will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer at the time of their appointment.

To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/BarnettPark. For more information on this site and other testing sites in Orange County, visit www.ocfl.net/COVID19.

SMALL BUSINESS GRANT PROGRAM

CARES Act funding for the County’s Small Business Grant Program helps eligible businesses in Orange County with a $10,000 grant. Applications are still open for small business grants. Business owners can visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares for more information.

There are currently 3,177 submitted applications, and more than $2 million in payments have already been processed. However, many small businesses have been denied because of incomplete or missing documents. Business owners are urged to ensure that all documents are submitted in order to process applications efficiently.

RESIDENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The Orange CARES Program for Individuals and Families has received 3,501 completed applications. The County is in the process of approvals, as well as streamlining the process to better serve residents. The next opportunity for residents to complete an application will be on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 8 a.m. More information will be posted to www.ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK

Orange County has provided facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizers to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and its many food partners. To serve the growing demand, Second Harvest has doubled its daily distribution from 150,000 to 300,000 meals per day since the end of March. However, demand continues to outpace long-term capacity, and needs the community’s help.

Lockheed Martin recently provided a $425,000 grant to Second Harvest that will be used to provide critical help to struggling Central Floridians. To donate, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.