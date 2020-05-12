Orange County Tourist Development Tax (TDT) collected $13.6 million in March – a 53.5% decrease compared to March 2019. It is the largest decrease in the history of TDT collection tracking.

From the Orange County Government, Florida Newsroom

As of the May 11 News Conference, Orange County now has 1,512 COVID-19 cases, an increase of seven cases since May 10, 2020. In total, the County has tested 37,778 residents with a positive rate of 4.0% for COVID-19, and there has been about a 91% recovery rate.

MORE SMALL BUSINESSES NOW QUALIFY FOR FREE PPE

The free PPE for Small Biz in Orange County program has six distribution sites throughout Orange County. This program provides FREE personal protective equipment (PPE) to Orange County small businesses. More than 4,150 businesses have already signed up to pick up PPE for their employees.

The qualifications for Orange County small businesses were modified today – you only need a minimum of one employee and no more than 40 employees to qualify. This expansion helps many sub-contractors, hair salon workers and others in skilled trade industries.

The County recently obtained one million masks and 200,000 hand sanitizers. Orange County small businesses can apply by filling out an Interest Form at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

EXPANDING TEST SITES

Orange County Health Services has availability for online appointments for testing at Legacy Middle School. Visit www.ocfl.net/LegacyMiddle to book an appointment.

Two additional testing sites are available through the partnership with the City of Orlando. They are free appointment-only mobile COVID-19 drive-thru & pedestrian-accessible testing sites.

Thursday, May 14, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive

– Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Northwest Community Center, 3955 W D Judge Drive

Find more information at orlando.gov/covid19testing.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has openings for appointments for free testing at its sites this week. Call 407-723-5004. They have a capacity for 500 appointments per site.

Visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus for all options for testing.

TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX (TDT) UPDATE

FAITH-BASED COMMUNITY TOWN HALL

Orange County will host a virtual Faith-Based Town Hall this Thursday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Town Hall’s title is “Reopening Houses of Worship: Diverse Conversations and Perspectives.” The Interfaith Council of Central Florida and the African-American Council of Christian Clergy will be part of the Town Hall.

The virtual meeting will be carried live on Orange TV at www.ocfl.net/OrangeTV.

TRANSPORTATION UPDATE

SunRail is resuming normal scheduling effective Monday, May 11, 2020. In addition, effective May 11, 2020, LYNX will resume a full service schedule, remaining fare-free throughout May and observing social distancing.