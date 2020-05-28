Orange County Health Services announces two free COVID-19 testing sites for June, one at Apopka High School
From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom
Orange County Government will expand the free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1, 2020 at Apopka High School, and on June 8, 2020 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando.
Residents will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer at the time of their scheduled
appointment.
No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing. However, online appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident. Please do not show up at the test sites without an appointment.
Operating hours for test sites are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.
WHEN & WHERE
June 1 – 4, 2020
Apopka High School
555 Martin St, Apopka, FL 32712
To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/ApopkaHighSchool.
June 8 – 11, 2020
Ventura Elementary School
4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary
For more information on these and other testing sites in Orange County, visit
www.ocfl.net/covid19.