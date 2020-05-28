Orange County Health Services announces two free COVID-19 testing sites for June, one at Apopka High School

From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

Orange County Government will expand the free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1, 2020 at Apopka High School, and on June 8, 2020 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando.

Residents will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer at the time of their scheduled

appointment.

No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing. However, online appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident. Please do not show up at the test sites without an appointment.

Operating hours for test sites are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

WHEN & WHERE

June 1 – 4, 2020

Apopka High School

555 Martin St, Apopka, FL 32712

To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/ApopkaHighSchool.

June 8 – 11, 2020

Ventura Elementary School

4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822

To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary

For more information on these and other testing sites in Orange County, visit

www.ocfl.net/covid19.