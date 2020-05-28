A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center, holds a swab used to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Orange County Health Services announces two free COVID-19 testing sites for June, one at Apopka High School

From the Orange County Government Florida Newsroom

Orange County Government will expand the free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1, 2020 at Apopka High School, and on June 8, 2020 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando.

Residents will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer at the time of their scheduled
appointment.

No symptoms and/or criteria are necessary for testing. However, online appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older as well as be an Orange County resident. Please do not show up at the test sites without an appointment.

Operating hours for test sites are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

WHEN & WHERE

June 1 – 4, 2020
Apopka High School
555 Martin St, Apopka, FL 32712
To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/ApopkaHighSchool.

June 8 – 11, 2020
Ventura Elementary School
4400 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
To schedule an appointment, visit, www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary

For more information on these and other testing sites in Orange County, visit
www.ocfl.net/covid19.

