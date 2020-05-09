Key takeaways from Friday’s Orange County news conference May 8, 2020

From Orange County Government, Florida Newsroom

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County show 1,478 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths in the County. Our positive rate in the County is relatively low, about 4.3% and we have only seen increases in the single digits for new cases. According to the Department of Health in Orange County, residents have been doing well with tracking and isolating cases.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES, (hair salons, barbershops, nail salons)

Effective Monday, May 11, 2020, hair salons, barbershops, and nail salons can reopen by the action taken today by Governor DeSantis. There are specific recommendations, including limiting the number of guests and have sanitary practices.

“I am happy to hear this news from the Governor and thank him for a productive discussion on this topic last Saturday with our local business owners,” said Mayor Demings. “This is excellent news for Mother’s Day weekend.”

CURFEW

Effective May 11, 2020 at 5:01 a.m. the curfew for Orange County will expire. Law enforcement will continue to monitor overnight activies. The curfew could be put back into place should a need arise. The curfew has been in effect since March 20, 2020.

PPE FOR SMALL BIZ IN ORANGE COUNTY

Mayor Demings recently announced the launch of PPE for Small Biz in Orange County.This initiative is part of the County’s COVID-19 response through the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force to help small businesses re-open and provide them PPE, at no charge.

Orange County recently obtained one million masks and 200,000 hand sanitizers. Orange County small businesses can apply by filling out an Interest Form at www.ocfl.net/PPE.

In order to be eligible, small businesses can be either for-profit or non-profit, and they must have the majority of its operations located in Orange County. In addition, they must employ more than three but less than 40 individuals, regardless of full-time or part-time status.

Distribution will begin on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will remain open at the same operating hours until Friday, May 15, 2020, or until supplies run out.

For a list of pick-up locations and information to complete an Interest Form based on a location closest to your business, visit www.ocfl.net/PPE.

EXPANDING TEST SITES

Due to increased demand, in the East Orange and Winter Park areas, Orange County Health Services is expanding its free COVID-19 testing sites at Legacy Middle School and Lakemont Elementary School.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has openings for reservations for free testing at its sites next week as well. Visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus for options for all testing.

ORANGE COUNTY CLERK’S UPDATE ON MARRIAGE LICENSES

The Orange County Clerk’s Office is now offering marriage licenses by appointment only at the Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Park and downtown Orlando courthouse locations. Applicants must complete the online eMarriage application prior to their appointment. The application can be filled out by visiting myorangeclerk.com.

For now, this is the only service that will be available at these locations. Marriage ceremonies remain suspended until further notice.