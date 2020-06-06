From the Orange County Newsroom

In the past two weeks, Orange County has had 451 positive COVID-19 cases with a recovery rate of 85%. Orange County has tested more than 76,000 individuals in the County with a positivity rate remaining at 2.8%.

ORANGE CARES

Applications for the Orange CARES programs for small businesses as well as for residents will open by 8 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020.

As part of the Federal CARES Act, Orange County Government received $243 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. These funds will be distributed back into the community, and used for local government expenses related to the response to COVID-19. Orange County Government has created four funding categories and one replenishment category to ensure that the funds are able to meet the immediate and personal need of residents, business owners, nonprofits, municipal and community partners.

For information, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

ORANGE COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION

With the Governor announcing Phase II reopening, Orange County’s Parks & Recreation Division plans to lift some restrictions at the parks.

Orange County Parks and Recreation’s 11 public boat ramps and kayak and canoe launches are open.

Online camping reservations for Kelly, Magnolia, Moss and Trimble Parks are now open (no group camping); reservations will not be accepted over the phone or by email.

Clarcona Horse Park’s camp sites are now available in-person only, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Parks Division will open athletic fields for youth sports and tennis centers on Tuesday, June 9.

Many residents have expressed questions and frustrations about playgrounds along with basketball courts, pools and splash pads. Please know that Parks & Recreation is working to present a reopening plan for these amenities soon.

Visit ocfl.net/Parks for more information.

NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT UPDATE

Judges and court staff have been working diligently during Phase 1 to hold proceedings remotely whenever possible. In preparation for Phase 2, the Circuit has adopted an operational plan that meets the benchmark criteria for improving conditions, the absence of active cases in the courts, and cooperative efforts with our justice system partners. For details, visit ninthcircuit.org

OCPS UPDATE

Beginning June 11, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will implement a 4-day, 10-hour per day, work week for the summer months. All district offices and schools will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and closed on Fridays beginning June 12 through July 24.All visitors must have an appointment.

Please contact the department or school to schedule. Information regarding health advisories, school reopening, summer distance learning, and the summer meal distribution program is available at ocps.net.