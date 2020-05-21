Adoption fees waived, “sleepover program” an option, virtual adoptions available, COVID-19 precautions and more

From Orange County, Florida Animal Services

Effective Friday, May 22, Orange County Animal Services is reopening via appointment-based system. In order to adopt a pet, reclaim a pet or surrender a pet to the shelter, an appointment will be required. To make an appointment, please utilize this link: https://bit.ly/2zVTKos

This measure will help us limit the number of people in our facility, therefore encouraging social distancing. Visitors are strongly recommended to wear a mask when visiting the shelter. The health and safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top priority.

If you are experiencing a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, pneumonia, have been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 or traveled outside of the country within the past month, please postpone your visit to a later time.

Adoption Fees Waived

Pet adoption fees will be waived for the remainder of the month of May. Standard adoption fees are just $55 for dogs and $40 for cats – which includes the spay/neuter, initial vaccines and microchip identification.

Virtual Adoptions

The shelter is continuing to offer virtual adoptions for a select number of pets. To view the pets available for virtual adoption, please visit the shelter’s Facebook page.

Sleepover Program

OCAS is expanding the “sleepover program” to enable interested Orange County residents to take in a select dog or cat on a trial basis. Animals that are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped are available through this program. They can be taken home for a minimum of two weeks through this program.

To see if an animal is a candidate, please reach out to AnimalServices@ocfl.net or make an appointment to visit the shelter. The selected animals will have the statement “Ask About a Sleepover” on their kennel cards.

Please be advised our sleepover program contract requires the pet be kept separate from existing pets in the home for the safety of all involved.

Pet Surrenders

In order to limit the number of people in the shelter at any given moment, the shelter is requiring an appointment in order to surrender an owned pet. The shelter recommends that any person wishing to relinquish a pet first contact local pet rescue groups and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Orange County Animal Services is this community’s only open admission pet shelter and is always at risk of reaching capacity. Animal Services should be the last resort for surrendering pets, if all other options have been exhausted prior.

If you have an urgent situation and are unable to obtain an appointment and must relinquish your pet, please email us at AnimalServices@ocfl.net and we will attempt to accommodate you as best possible.

Donations Needed

The shelter could benefit from donations of towels and blankets. Any gently used items are welcome at the shelter and can be dropped off anytime within open hours. The shelter is also in need of dog treats, of any variety.

Mobile Spay / Neuter Clinic

For the current time, the mobile spay/neuter clinic is suspended, to reduce risk. We look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as possible. Please monitor the website for updates on that service.