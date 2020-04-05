From Orange County Florida Government Newsroom

Orange County and Visit Orlando announce this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as “#407 Day” for residents to show support for local restaurants and their employees. The campaign—inspired by the county’s long-time area code—encourages residents to order takeout/delivery from some of the hundreds of open locations listed on www.VisitOrlando.com/togo and post their own takeout selfies, interesting food shots, and favorite locations using the hashtags #407Day and #OrlandoToGo.

To support Orlando’s restaurant community through the challenges of COVID-19, and help residents easily find locations offering takeout/delivery, Visit Orlando contacted hundreds of local restaurants and continues to add any interested restaurants to the list at VisitOrlando.com/togo. The robust directory features over 280 open restaurants, sorted by geographic region, and encourages residents to share images of their local favorites on @VisitOrlando’s and @OrangeCoFL’s social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

“Our restaurant community is a vital part of who we are as a region,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We are all facing challenges because of COVID-19, but we must continue to support our local restaurants. I encourage our residents to order takeout or delivery. This gesture can make a difference in helping to lift up our neighbors through this crisis.”

“407 Day is a celebration of Orlando’s incredibly diverse collection of restaurants, and the dedicated people who work there, who need us right now,” said George Aguel, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Let’s come together as a community to order from our favorite local places as we encourage our families, friends and neighbors to sit down at Orlando’s virtual dinner table on social media tomorrow.”

As they change their business model to accommodate new state mandates, many local restaurants have created unique menus for take-out and delivery, including family-style meals, cocktails to go and even serving as grocers with fresh cut meats to grill. With Easter on its way, many also are starting to feature delicious holiday options from design-your-own-dinners of ham, lamb, prime rib and more to Easter basket surprises.