Orange County has expanded vaccination eligibility and provides details on vaccination site requirements, below.

The Orange County Convention Center’s vaccination site run by the Department of Health in Orange County has online appointment availability. The site is now open to the medically vulnerable. Extremely vulnerable individuals must be designated by a physician, and bring the state required form. You can find the required state form at ocfl.net/vaccine.

Eligibility at ANY Orange County vaccination site now include

o Persons 65+ (must be a Florida resident or part-time resident)

o Long-term care facility residents and staff (any age)

o Health care professions with direct patient contact (any age)

o All educators and staff in schools/colleges/licensed day cares (any age)

o Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters (any age)

o Extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk (any age – must have required state form)

Vaccine Site Locations – for eligible persons – click on location for details

(1) Orange County Convention Center (Dept. of Health in Orange County site)

Appointments only (and currently available)

(2) Retail Pharmacies

(3) Federal Vaccination Site at Valencia College West Campus (FEMA) & FEMA Vaccination Satellite Sites

No appointments needed, walk-up

(4) Orlando VA HealthCare System

Veterans who receive care at VA regardless of age

(5) In addition, hospital systems may vaccinate eligible residents depending on available supply. For more detailed information visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

FEMA VACCINATION SITES

The FEMA-operated vaccination hub at Valencia College West Campus (1800 S. Kirkman Rd.) remains open 7 days per week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will remain open indefinitely.

The following temporary satellite location is operating this week – for eligible persons :

Kelly Park (No appointments necessary, drive-thru location)

Location: Kelly Park Road, Apopka, FL 32712

Dates: March 7 – 10, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit ocfl.net/vaccine for more information.

TESTING STILL A PRIORITY

Providing free testing for residents continues to be a priority for Orange County Government Health Services Department. Testing at Barnett Park runs through March 31, 2021. Residents are encouraged to get a test if they have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and/or as a precaution for traveling before or after Spring Break. Testing is essential in helping contain the spread of the virus.

Drive-thru location:

Barnett Park (Both PCR/molecular and rapid testing)

Location: 4801 W Colonial Dr., Orlando

Dates: 7 day per week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to be available to residents.

As the program staff continues to review applications, it is important that ALL applicants review:

The City of Orlando is creating its own emergency rental assistance program with a funding allocation from the Federal Government. Therefore, tenants whose rental properties are located within the City of Orlando’s city limits do not qualify for the County’s program. While addresses may read “Orlando, Florida,” such properties may still be located in unincorporated Orange County. To check your address, visit ocfl.net/RentalAssistance.

Residents living in unincorporated Orange County, Apopka, Bay Lake, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lake Buena Vista, Oakland, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden and Winter Park are eligible for the County’s program.