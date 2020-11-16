From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County reminds residents of important programs being offered this week to assist those in need, from CARES Act assistance to vocational training, free COVID-19 testing and flu shots.

CARES ACT PROGRAMS

Small Business and Home-Based Business Grants – Orange County CARES Act funding programs for small businesses and home-based businesses will close on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 12 p.m. Both programs are nearing its maximum funding capacity. Businesses are urged to complete their applications as soon as possible as funding will cease when all the money has been allotted.

For a list of required documents, eligibility criteria and frequently asked questions, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

Individual and Families Grants – The application portal for the Orange County CARES Act Program for Individuals and Families will reopen on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8 a.m. Once you are in the portal, you will have adequate time to complete your application.

The program now allows other adult members of the same household to apply for financial assistance. That means, new applicants who reside at the same household address as a previously approved applicant can now also apply for the $1,000 grant program — whether you are a roommate or another adult family member living at the same address.

It is important to note that you:

Must meet eligibility criteria and provide all required documents for the program

Are not eligible if you already received the CARES Act for Individual and Families $1,000 grant

For a list of required documents, eligibility criteria and frequently asked questions, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

VOCATIONAL JOB TRAINING FOR AFFECTED RESIDENTS

Orange County is partnering with CareerSource Central Florida and Valencia College to offer a variety of short-term, vocational training courses at the Orange County Convention Center, beginning Monday, November 30, 2020. Residents can apply for tuition assistance through CareerSource Central Florida’s “Help is Here” grant program.

Some of the courses being offered include:

IT/network support specialist

Medical office specialist

Carpentry

Masonry

Commercial truck driving

To qualify, individuals must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Orange County and able to verify that they have lost their job or suffered reduced wages because of COVID-19.

For more information, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/HelpIsHere.

COVID-19 TESTING – FREE, FAST, FOR ALL AGES

Orange County Health Services continues to provide free drive-thru COVID-19 rapid testing at Barnett Park, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The average wait time for testing is less than 20 minutes.

Testing will be available until the end of the year. However, the site will be closed on Thanksgiving (11/25), Christmas Eve (12/24), and Christmas day (12/25). Additional information for rapid testing at Barnett Park includes:

Both molecular (standard nasal swab/PCR) and rapid antigen tests are available

All ages are welcome

No symptoms necessary

No appointments necessary

Visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map for more details.

DRIVE-THRU FREE FLU SHOTS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is providing free Flu shots to the general public on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flu shots are first come, first served, and will be administered while supplies last to everyone 6 months and older. No appointment necessary.

Colonial Promenade Mall – 4308 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

The drive-thru event will make it possible for residents to roll in, roll up a sleeve and receive a Flu shot safely and quickly while remaining in their vehicles. Residents should wear clothing that is loose around the arm so that nurses can administer the Flu shot in the upper arm. Masks are required.

For questions, please call 407-723-5004.