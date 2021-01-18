AVOID VACCINATION SCAMS

The Attorney General of Florida recommends the following tips to help residents avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related scams:

Know that anyone asking for money in exchange for an appointment is a scam

is a scam Check with county health departments for local vaccine distribution guidelines

Be wary of any website where pop-up ads solicit a vaccine appointment

Look for “https” or a padlock icon in the website name to ensure that you are on a secure website

Report suspicious solicitations or COVID-19 vaccine-related advertisements to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

For more tips on avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams, visit the Attorney General’s webpage.

VACCINES FOR VETERANS

The Orlando VA is holding COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orlando VA Medical Center at Lake Nona located at 13800 Veterans Way for qualified Veterans based on certain guidelines. Veterans must be enrolled to receive care from the VA, be 75 or older and there is no cost to get the vaccine.

Veterans may visit the Orlando VA webpage for information and updates.

TRANSPORTATION TO VACCINE SITES

Currently, LYNX will transport registered ACCESS LYNX clients from their residence to a vaccination site and back. If appropriate, the service will wait in line with the passenger, allowing the health care worker to enter the vehicle to administer the vaccine. ACCESS LYNX clients just need to schedule a reservation for a trip using their normal process. For more information on ACCESS LYNX, visit www.golynx.com.

SECOND DOSE APPOINTMENT QUESTIONS

According to the Department of Health in Orange County, individuals who receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get a confirmed scheduled appointment for a second dose. This second appointment will either be scheduled when you make your first appointment online or after receiving your first vaccination at the site.

Also, if your first shot was the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, your second shot will also be Moderna. In other words, your second dose will be the same vaccine type/brand (e.g., Moderna or Pfizer) as your first dose. The Florida Department of Health has detailed records of which vaccine will go to each individual.

CANCEL UNWANTED VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County urges residents to cancel any unwanted COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its Orange County Convention Center vaccine site. Canceling unwanted appointments allows availability for others in the community to schedule their shots, while also ensuring no vaccine doses are left unused.

If you need to cancel your COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Convention Center, log in to your CDR HealthPRO account at patientportafl.com, then click on “My Vaccination” and cancel from that screen.

For questions, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com. Visit ocfl.net/vaccine for additional information and a list of frequently asked questions.

VACCINE NUMBERS

Approximately 3.1% of Orange County’s population has been vaccinated, totaling 54,461 Orange County residents.

The Dept. of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) website for scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine has reached capacity and is temporarily paused.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine to learn more and how to stay informed as well as other vaccine site availabilities.

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS

For a snapshot of the latest COVID-19 statistics in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/COVID19SnapShot.

COVID-19 TESTING

Orange County Health Services free testing site at Barnett Park will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Day holiday on Mon., Jan. 18. The state regional testing site at the Convention Center will also be open on the MLK holiday. However, the vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center will be closed that day. Visit ocfl.net/testing for details.