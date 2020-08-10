From the Orange County Newsroom

The Hispanic Heritage Committee of Orange County Government is calling for Central Florida youth and adult artists to submit their artwork and short video clips of themselves to be featured on social media during Hispanic Heritage month.

Each artist’s submission must include the title of the piece, a digital picture for each work of art and the artist’s short video statement. Completed applications and hi-res artwork images should be submitted by accessing the following link, https://bit.ly/HCCGOCArt

APPLICATION

Application deadline is August 21, 2020. If chosen, artists will be contacted by August 24, 2020. The artist’s personal story and virtual exhibit will be featured on the Hispanic Heritage Committee’s Facebook page (@HispanicHeriatgeOC) from September 15, 2020 until October 15, 2020.

RULES & INFO

All works of art must be an original creation by a Central Florida artist and must be Hispanic heritage themed. Artists may submit up to two works of art. Any artwork that has been displayed in previous years will not be accepted.

For more information about the application process and virtual art exhibit, please contact Yetzenia I. Negron, Yetzenia.negron@ocfl.net.