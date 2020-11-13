Workforce receives additional CARES Act monies from Orange County to support residents enrolled in Valencia College’s Accelerated Skills Training programs

From CareerSource Central Florida

Florida’s second largest regional workforce board continues its commitment to assist Orange County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Help is Here program.

The workforce organization has received additional financial support from Orange County to provide complimentary scholarships for skills training plus a $125 weekly stipend. Qualified residents must be enrolled in the limited-time-only Accelerated Skills Training programs offered by Valencia College at the Orange County Convention Center and apply now through Dec. 31, 2020 to receive the weekly stipend and career services.

How does this work?

More than 10 technical skills training courses will be available beginning Nov. 30, 2020 with the length of options varying from four to 10 weeks, including career consultation and job search support upon completion from CSCF. Valencia College’s offerings focus on intensive, hands-on training designed to advance skills or enable participants to enter a new career field. Moreover, participants will earn industry-recognized credentials and receive job placement support, and have the potential to earn average entry-level salaries in high-demand fields between $12-$20 per hour.

Residents must apply through the Help is Here program to be qualified to receive a $125 stipend for every week they are actively enrolled in one of the training courses offered until completion of the training and / or up until Jan. 31, 2021. The stipend is intended to help the individual cover other costs while they are in training at the convention center.

“CareerSource Central Florida is grateful to Orange County Government for these additional funds which will enable us to continue helping Orange County residents advance their skills, have our career support and get back on their feet as quickly as possible,” said Mimi Coenen, Chief Operating Officer, CareerSource Central Florida. “Through our partnership with Valencia College, eligible residents may not only get some financial help to cover other expenses while they’re enrolled in training, but learn, discover new career pathways, potentially pivot into a different industry or even earn a higher wage after completion – all free of cost to them, thanks to the County.”

Valencia College Accelerated Skills Training programs include:

• Carpentry

• Masonry

• Commercial Truck Driving

• IT / Network Support Specialist

• Medical Office Specialist

• Clinical Medical Assisting

• Microsoft Specialist Certification

• Distribution Operations Technician

• Electronic Board Assembly

• Certified Production Technician

• Apartment Maintenance Technician

“We’re so pleased to be able to share Valencia College’s Accelerated Skills Training and Continuing Education programs with Orange County residents who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Carolyn McMorran, Valencia College’s Assistant Vice President of Professional and Continuing Education. “Our programs are designed in conjunction with local employers who are hiring and need employees,”

CSCF’s Help is Here Program

To qualify for the Help is Here program, individuals must be at least 18 years of age or older and able to work in the U.S., must verify Orange County residency, and that they have been impacted by COVID-19 (loss of job or reduced hours). Residents must apply for the Help is Here program and qualify for the Accelerated Skills Training programs no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.careersourcecentralflorida.com/helpishere/.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; paid internships and no cost skills training and education programs. In fiscal year 2019-2020, CSCF served nearly 80,000 career seekers and 4,000 businesses. It helped advance skills for more than 1,800 career seekers and placed more than 6,300 individuals in jobs across Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter Counties. For more information, visit www.CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.

Serving more than 76,000 students at nine campuses and training centers across Central Florida, Valencia College is recognized as one of the top community colleges in the nation. The college offers a variety of associate and bachelor’s degrees and short-term training programs, with industry-leading rates of graduation, transfer and job placement, as recognized by the Aspen Institute, Achieving the Dream and other national organizations.