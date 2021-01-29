Watch video on What To Expect When Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccination, below

Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County provided key updates to residents during his second coronavirus news conference this week. Highlights included vaccine appointments reopening, free testing extended through the end of February for residents and visitors, last chance to complete the community crime survey and more.

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS REOPENING FRIDAY, JAN. 29

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen online appointments with limited availability for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Orange County Convention Center to qualifying 65+ residents on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8 a.m.

Remember:

Convention Center vaccination site is only available for Florida residents

Residents must be 65+

Bring your square QR code and your Florida ID, driver’s license or utility bill to demonstrate that you live in the State of Florida

Cancel any unneeded appointments so other residents have the opportunity to receive the vaccine

Do not show up at the vaccination site without an appointment.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions.

For registration questions or help, contact 844-770-8548 or e-mail COVID19Support@cdrmaguire.com.

HELP FOR SENIORS – SIGNING UP:

As a reminder, seniors who do not have access to the internet may visit a participating Orange County Community Center. Staff will be available to help residents book appointments. Participating centers include:

East Orange – 12050 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826 | 407-254-9610 (Spanish speaking representatives are available)

Holden Heights – 1201 20th St. Orlando, FL 32805 | 407-836-6777

Pine Hills – 6408 Jennings Road, Orlando, FL 32818 |407-254-9100

Taft – 9450 S. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32824 | 407-254-1950

FREE COVID-19 TESTING

Orange County Convention Regional testing site is available to all residents, including any tourists.

Orange County’s Health Services free testing site runs 7 days per week through the end of February.

Visit ocfl.net/Testing for more information.

FINAL CHANCE TO COMPLETE COMMUNITY CRIME SURVEY

The deadline to complete the Orange County’s Citizens Safety Task Force’s Community Crime Survey is Sunday, January 31, 2021. The survey will be used to gain insight from residents on solutions and strategies to prevent and reduce gun violence and violent crime. Residents can take the short survey by visiting ocfl.net/CrimeSurvey.

ROOF REPAIR

Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County is accepting applications for its roof repair program, funded by a grant by Orange County Government. Residents who are interest in the program may visit HabitatOrlandoOsceola.org/Repair-My-Roof.