From the Orange County Regional History Center

The Orange County Regional History Center continues its annual January tradition of celebrating Orange County Heritage Day with free admission and fun activities for everyone. This year’s event takes place January 23, with activities including:

Making butter, pioneer-style, using a butter churn

Building a model log cabin

Exploring replica Timucua, Seminole, and Spanish artifacts

Photo opportunities in front of a log cabin (with period props)

This weekend-long celebration also includes the History Center’s first Brechner Speaker Series event of the year on January 24: “Becoming Florida: Life and Death at Windover.” During this online program, Dr. Rachel Wentz will explore the discovery and excavation of one of the most important archaeological sites in North America – the 7,000-year-old pond cemetery in Central Florida known as Windover. Registration for access to the free program is required and is available here.

The January 24 Windover program kicks off the theme for the 2021 Brechner Series – “Becoming Florida.” Throughout the year, programs in the series will examine the histories of the diverse people who inhabited Florida before it became a United States territory in 1821.

If you have questions, or for more information, contactpens in new window) 407-836-8500 or toll free 800-965-2030.

The Orange County Regional History Center is located at 65 E. Central Blvd.

Orlando, Florida 32801.

The Orange County Regional History Center is housed in a historic courthouse in the heart of downtown Orlando and offers four floors of exhibits exploring 12,000 years of Central Florida’s rich heritage. A Smithsonian affiliate, the museum also offers visiting exhibitions and a wide range of programs for families, children, and adults.