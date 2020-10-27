There are now CARES Act funds for the Arts, and Orange Co. has created the “Arts in Public Parks Initiative”, opening up local spaces for art performance options

From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings shared his COVID-19 goals for this last full week of October, including the continued slowing of the virus, offering free testing to anyone who needs it, providing crisis assistance to individuals, families, landlords and businesses, and a a new on: assistance to non-profit arts organizations

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of October 26, 2020 was 45,242. This was an increase of 208 cases since Sunday.

VOTING

One week from tomorrow is Election Day. So far, 134,239 Orange County residents have voted in person and 208,817 residents have chosen to vote by mail. Statewide, 2.2 million Floridians have voted in person and 3.8 million Floridians have voted by mail.

For Orange County residents, visit https://www.ocfelections.com/ to find your polling place.

TESTING

While Apopka has several COVID-19 testing locations available, including AdventHealth Centra Care (1520 W. Orange Blossom Trl), Community Health Center (210 E 7th St.), and CVS (2311 East Semoran Blvd), if you need one more – free – option, Orange County Health Services is providing a testing facility at Barnett Park in Orlando.

Barnett Park

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Wednesday, October 28 – Thursday, October 29, 2020

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All testing facilities operated by Orange County provide free coronavirus tests to individuals who are +12 years old, hand out free facemasks and hand sanitizer to those tested, and do not ask for insurance. To book an appointment visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the testing map for details.

CARES INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY ASSISTANCE GRANT PORTAL

The portal opened this past weekend for a new round of distributing $30 million dollars in funding to individuals and families. Successful applicants will receive $1,000.00 per household.

A total of 8,714 applications have been received.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

EVICTION DIVERSION

The Orange County Eviction Diversion program is still available to qualified landlords and tenants. Orange County has approximately $12 million dollars available.

CARES funded program has helped 857 families avoid being kicked out of their homes.

Over $2.66 million dollars in rent payments have been sent to the Comptroller’s office.

You can find out how to receive assistance by visiting www.ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion.

CARES ACT MONIES FOR THE ARTS

Nearly 10,000 local events have been cancelled and 4,300 local arts-related jobs have disappeared, that has translated into $3.9 million dollars in lost wages.

Orange County has $5 million dollars in CARES Act monies to help arts groups recoup monies they had to spend for such things as Personal Protective Equipment, coronavirus testing, distance barriers and signage. The grant monies will be distributed through United Arts.

ARTS IN PUBLIC PARKS

Orange County has created the Arts in Public Parks Initiative.

the plan is to open up a group of Orange County Parks to create CDC compliant performance spaces for both arts groups and audiences to enjoy.

For more information, arts groups can reach out to Mr. Terry Olson at Terry.Olson@ocfl.net.