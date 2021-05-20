From the Orange County Newsroom

In partnership with the National Association of Counties and Florida Association of Counties, Orange County Government and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have installed flag retirement boxes at the following locations:

Orange County Government’s Administration Building, located at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue in Orlando. The box will be located in the 1st floor lobby.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations, North Lobby, located at 2500 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando.

When an American flag becomes worn out or torn, the U.S. Flag Code dictates how to respectfully retire it. The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. Per the Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box. Orange County Facilities is heading this program and will take the flags to the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Goldenrod Road in Orlando for proper disposal. This program is also in partnership with Orange County’s Veterans Service Office and Orange County Mayor Demings’ Veterans Advisory Council.

“These centrally-located drop-off locations at Orange County Government and at the Central Operations Center at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office provide convenience while also respecting our national symbol,” said Tommie Maldonado, program manager for Veterans Services and Veterans Service Officer. “Orange County is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”

