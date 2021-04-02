From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County vaccinated its 500,000th person on Thursday, April 1, with 175,000 of them being vaccinated via the Drive-Thru Vaccination Site at the Orange County Convention Center. Mayor Jerry Demings shared in more detail the good news that teens age 16+ can receive the COVID vaccination starting Monday, April 5, and reminded residents that there is still rental assistance available.

For key takeaways from Thursday’s news conference with the Mayor, see the details below.

APRIL 5: COVID-19 VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR 16+

Beginning Monday, April 5, 2021, eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations at any Florida vaccination site will be expanded to include residents 18 years old or older. In addition, there are certain restrictions where 16 and 17-year-old residents can receive the vaccine. Individuals ages 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as expressed in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 21-79, which refers to the U.S. Food & Drug (FDA) letter.

There are several location options for residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including the Convention Center, Federal Retail Pharmacies (such as Sam’s Club, Walmart and Publix), FEMA Vaccination Site at Valencia College West Campus, FEMA Library Site, hospital systems (pending supply), etc. This information with details can be found on the Orange County COVID Vaccine page.

To prepare for the upcoming week, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen a limited number of appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Drive-Thru Vaccination Site at the Orange County Convention Center, tomorrow morning, Friday, April 2, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The current list of eligible Florida residents includes:

All residents 18+

16 and 17 year old individuals. Parents/guardians of individuals in this group can register their 16 or 17 year olds by clicking the “Register Minors/Wards” tab within their CDR profile when signing up at the Convention center site.

Important: parent/guardian MUST be present at time of vaccination.

BEFORE YOU GO: CONVENTION CENTER VACCINATION SITE

It is important to remember, CDR Maguire (the Florida Department of Health’s appointment vendor) manages multiple regional vaccination sites in the state of Florida. Residents are urged to be mindful of which County they are signing up for. Those who arrive at the Drive-Thru Vaccination Site at the Orange County Convention Center with an appointment for another County will be turned away.

FEMA COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

The following FEMA Vaccination Sites are open on Easter, Sunday, April 4, 2021:

Valencia College West Campus : 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

7 a.m. to 7 p.m., open daily, no appointment needed, walk-ups only

South Trail Branch : 4600 Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., open daily, no appointment needed, walk-ups only

For more information about vaccine efforts in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING CLOSED FOR EASTER

In observance of Easter Sunday, free COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park and the Orange County Convection Center will be closed. Both sites will return to regular operating hours on Monday, April 5, 2021.

For more information about testing in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Testing.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE AND EVICTION MORATORIUM

Recently, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) extended its moratorium on evictions to June 30, 2021.

Residents must be proactive and file the necessary paperwork with their landlord for the federal program, as they do not automatically qualify. Visit ocfl.net/HousingFAQs for a list of frequently asked questions and additional resources.

The County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is available to eligible residents who are past-due in rent as a result of financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program may be able to provide up to $10,000 or 12 months of past-due rent.

Residents living in unincorporated Orange County, Apopka, Bay Lake, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lake Buena Vista, Oakland, Maitland, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden and Winter Park are eligible for the County’s program.

The City of Orlando is creating its own emergency rental assistance program with a funding allocation from the Federal Government. Therefore, tenants whose rental properties are located within the City of Orlando do not qualify for the County’s program. While addresses may read “Orlando, Florida,” such properties may still be located in unincorporated Orange County.