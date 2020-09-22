For over two decades, the Community Conference has given Orange County resident’s innovative ways to improve their neighborhoods

Residents are invited to attend the free virtual Orange County Community Conference on October 17, 2020, where residents and community leaders will share information and learn about creative ways to advance their neighborhoods during the pandemic.

For over two decades, the Community Conference has given Orange County resident’s innovative ways to improve their neighborhoods. This year’s workshops include a focus on ‘Community Building While Social Distancing,’ Orange County Health Services and its role in protecting our community, and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will host a special workshop. Mayor Demings will recap 2020 and discuss his unwavering commitment to his Housing for All initiative, long-term transportation solutions, economic development and increased public safety measures moving forward.

This virtual conference will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information and registration information, visit www.ocfl.net/CommunityConference, or feel free to email ocneighborhoods@ocfl.net, or call 407-836-5606.

