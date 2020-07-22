Orange County continues to have a mask/facial covering order in place and encourages all individuals to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing and handwashing.

From staff reports and the Orange County Newsroom

Mayor Demings held a news conference Monday night, July 20, to update the public on the latest COVID-19 numbers, his goals for the week, the economic recovery task force, testing and CARES ACT funding for businesses, families and individuals.

The COVID-19 numbers below have been updated to include the latest numbers from Tuesday, July 21, as well as today’s reported numbers.

COVID-19 NUMBERS

On Monday, July 20, Orange County reported a total 119 residents that have died from the coronavirus. On Tuesday, five new deaths were reported, bringing the county-wide total to 124 deaths from COVID-19.

Orange County also shared on Monday that they had an increase of 340 cases over Sunday’s numbers, and with Tuesday’s report of an additional 419 new cases, the new total sits at 24,011 positive cases in Orange County.

The County made the point that while the numbers for the last couple days were lower than the weekend, they asked residents to keep in mind that the numbers are still varying from day to day. There is still no steady and continuous downhill slide of new cases to report yet.

For example, on Sunday we had an increase of 739 cases, Saturday an increase of 470 cases and on Friday an increase of 740 cases.

The overall County positivity rate on Monday was reported by the state as 11%, which is right around the statewide rate of 12%, as of Tuesday night. The health department’s goal is 10%.

MAYOR DEMINGS’ GOALS FOR THE WEEK

Mayor Demings’ top goal every week is to slow the spread of the coronavirus by urging everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

In addition, he has set the following goals for the week of July 20 – July 24:

Continue community testing

Continue to distribute crisis assistance funds (as well as PPE) to individuals, families and small businesses

Closely monitor COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations

Continue to gain compliance of the Executive Orders, especially the Orange County facial covering Executive Order

ECONOMIC RECOVERY TASK FORCE

The Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence Working Group

The Business Compliance and Consumer Confidence Working Group is set to review Orange County’s public policy as it pertains to the pandemic.

The Working Group offered their support of the Orange County “strike teams”. The teams will be visiting businesses to educate them on compliance.

The Working Group affirmed that when these strike teams visit a business they will be looking for four areas of compliance:

How a business practices social distancing

How a business follows the mandatory facial covering Executive Order

How a business maintains check points and marks floors to assist patrons in staying six feet apart

How a business posts signage reminding patrons and employees to wear masks, social distance and follow safety protocols.

The strike team will only be visiting establishments to educate business owners about compliance, and provide PPE such as masks and hand sanitizer, if necessary.

TESTING

Barnett Park has the capacity now to provide 1,000 coronavirus tests a day.

The Health Services team will also be at the site next week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Online appointments are still available for this week, Wednesday, July 22 through Friday, July 24.

For the next several weeks and the near future, Orange County Health Services will be at Barnett Park. For testing information for this site and others, visit www.ocfl.net/coronavirus.

CARES ACT PROGRAM – INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES

The CARES Act program for Individuals and Families has, to date, processed 25,300 application approvals. So far, the Orange County Comptroller has processed for payment directly to residents approximately $10.6 M.

Mayor Demings has not ruled out reopening the portal to take more applications in the future.

CARES ACT PROGRAM – SMALL BUSINESS

For the County’s CARES Act funding for Small Business, the program has sent 2,820 applications to the Orange County Comptroller for processing.

That represents nearly $28 million dollars paid to small businesses in our community.

The monies have gone to a diverse set of business owners, with 71% of the approved small businesses either minority or women-owned.

Small businesses that would like to apply can visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares for details.

ADDITIONAL CARES ACT FUNDING

Governor Ron DeSantis gave $7.23 million dollars in CARES Act funding to Orange County last Friday. These funds will be vital in continuing Orange County’s efforts to assist our residents affected by the pandemic. This funding will complement their existing family assistance programs, including short-term rental assistance and social services for families affected by the pandemic.