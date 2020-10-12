From the Orange County Newsroom

With flu season on the horizon and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still affecting us, experts and health officials are stressing the importance of getting flu shots. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , it is likely flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter.

Healthcare systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and those with COVID-19. This means getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 is more important than ever. While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits, such as:

Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.

Flu vaccines can help save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

Upcoming drive-thru flu vaccinations provided free by Orange County Health Services:

When: Wednesday, October 14 through Friday, October 16, 2020, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Details: Free, drive-thru flu vaccination while you are able to stay in your car. Up to four people can be tested in your vehicle.

Register: Registration is highly encouraged – go to ocfl.net/BarnettFluShots to register – although no appointments are necessary.

Know Before You Go:

Free of charge. No insurance required.

Must be an Orange County resident

Ages 12+ tested

Masks are required while receiving service

Must wear clothes that do not restrict access to the upper arm. Changing areas will not be available.

Those with appointments will receive a packet of free facemasks and hand sanitizer.

For questions, contact 407-836-3111. For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/FluShots