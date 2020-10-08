From the Orange County Newsroom

For many families, the kitchen is the heart of the home. At times, cooking takes place in tight spaces and around lots of activity, which can increase the potential for injury or accidental fire.

Here are a few tips to minimize the potential fire:

Pay attention . Most fires are attributed to unattended cooking. Never leave something cooking or heating up without attention.

. Most fires are attributed to unattended cooking. Never leave something cooking or heating up without attention. Set boundaries to keep children at a safe distance (we recommend three feet) from hot stove or ovens, burners and plates.

(we recommend three feet) from hot stove or ovens, burners and plates. Turn pot handles inward . Kids have a tendency to bump or grab handles, increasing their risk of getting burned.

. Kids have a tendency to bump or grab handles, increasing their risk of getting burned. Do not throw water on a grease fire . Instead, place a lid over the pot or pan if you can safely do so.

. Instead, place a lid over the pot or pan if you can safely do so. Keep a multi-purpose fire extinguisher nearby and PASS – P ull the pin, Ai m at fire base, S queeze lever and S weep side to side.

and PASS – ull the pin, m at fire base, queeze lever and weep side to side. Test your smoke alarms once month to ensure they are working.

Of course, if you need help, call 911 and firefighters will be on the way.

Orange County Fire Rescue is proud to employ some of the best fire prevention educators in the nation, and while their opportunity to teach face-to-face this year has been limited, they’ve done a great job helping to keep the message going. For more information, visit ocfrd.com.