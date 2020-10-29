From the Orange County Newsroom

The presence of a pink fire engine has become a traditional sighting across Central Florida for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Orlando Health’s parade of pink public safety vehicles has become so popular, that this year the hospital wrapped a total of 15 vehicles, including several local police department units. It marks the 4th year Orange County Fire Rescue Department has volunteered a unit for wrap, with costs covered by Orlando Health.

The engines are a huge hit in the community and field, with people regularly stopping to pose for a picture or requesting the engine for an event. The pink buzz helps start a dialogue on breast cancer, which affects one in eight women. The Department notes that these specialty units are fun, but the topic of cancer prevention in the fire service is real. Those fighting the battle themselves or on someone’s behalf – are true warriors. Central Florida units included in the pink wrap are Orange County Fire Rescue, Orlando Fire, Lake Mary Fire, Osceola County Fire Rescue, Lake County Fire Rescue, and Clermont Fire Departments.

Other organizations are also supporting breast cancer awareness. Recently, the Florida Hotel dyed their fountain pink in honor of breast cancer patients, and Orange County Fire Rescue’s pink engine was there for the ceremony.

To learn more about breast cancer prevention, awareness and treatment, visit NationalBreastCancer.org.

Orange County Fire Truck and Florida Hotel splashing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month