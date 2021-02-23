Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been extended, will open on Monday, March 1st

From the Orange County Newsroom

BARNETT PARK EXTENDS TESTING THROUGHOUT MARCH

Orange County Government’s Health Services will continue to offer FREE drive-thru COVID- 19 testing at Barnett Park through the end of March, seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both rapid and PCR tests are offered.

Due to the high demand for testing, entrance to the site may close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.



EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM EXTENDED

The Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program will open on Monday, March 1st, 2021.

The program is income-based and is aimed at helping Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about this program will be available soon, including a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/EmergencyRentalAssistance.

TRANSPORTATION FOR SENIORS CONTINUES

Seniors who are unable to find transportation to the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site may be able to qualify for a free ride, thanks to LYNX.

Eligible residents must:

Be 65+ and older

Have already obtained an appointment for a vaccine at the Orange County Convention Center

Not have a way to transport themselves to the Convention Center

If you meet these criteria, call the County’s helpline at 311 (or 407-836-3111 if out of county) for details and coordination. For more information, visit Orange County’s newsroom.

Scheduling transportation for appointments needs to be made 48 hours in advance of your scheduled appointment.

This is for the Convention Center vaccination site only. LYNX can transport qualified seniors from Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties to the Convention Center site.

CANCEL UNWANTED COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County urges residents who no longer need their vaccination appointments to cancel them. To cancel, log into your CDR HealthPRO account at patientportalfl.com and then go to “My Vaccinations” and cancel from that screen. For assistance, call 844-770-8548.

For future appointment openings, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine to register your email or sign up for text alerts. Also, review our frequently asked questions.