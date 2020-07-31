COVID-19 updates, severe weather help, more grants and funds for small businesses, and more offered to Orange County residents

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has an increase of 408 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday, July 30, bringing the County’s total to 7,259 cases over the past two weeks. The County’s has an overall positively rate is 11.5 percent, and a recovery rate at 74 percent. There have been a total of 212 resident deaths in Orange County, with 22 of those deaths from residents who were younger than 55 years old.

Below is information from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County on cases and positivity rates for the past two weeks.

View Orange County’s dashboard snapshot that is updated daily at ocfl.net/Covid19Snapshot.

MORATORIUM ON EVICTION EXTENDED

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has extended the state’s eviction and foreclosure moratorium until September 1, 2020. In order to help residents navigate tenant rights, evictions and other housing assistance information for COVID-19, Orange County Government put together some answers to frequently asked question on these topics.

Visit ocfl.net/housingFAQs for more information.

SEVERE WEATHER

Orange County Government continues to monitor the progress of Topical Strom Isaias and stands ready for response if needed. Even as the storm continues to track east, residents should be aware that severe weather may be in the forecast for this weekend. Inland counties may experience 35-55 mph winds, and 1-2 inches of rain.

For more information about severe weather, continue to follow local news media and Orange County Government on Facebook, Twitter and its online newsroom.

FREE SANDBAG PROGRAM EXTENDED

The County has extended its self-serve sandbag giveaways until Saturday, August 1, 2020, pending the severe weather. All sandbag supplies will be provided. However, residents must bring their own shovels and wear mask while on site. Participants will also receive free masks and hand sanitizer at each location. To date, Orange County Government has provided nearly 40,000 sandbags to residents. Anyone with an Orange County address – including those living in the municipalities (cities) – can obtain free sandbags.

For locations, hours of operation, and more hurricane preparedness information, visit ocfl.net/Storm.

TESTING

Due to the potential of severe weather caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, COVID-19 testing at the Econ Soccer Complex, as well as the state-run testing facility at the Orange County Convention Center will be closed on Friday, July 31, 2020. Stay tuned to social channels regarding re-opening dates.

For future details on testing availability, visit ocfl.net/COVID19.

EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY FOR CARES ACT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

More Orange County small businesses can still qualify for funding to help them overcome the temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19. Orange County’s Small Business Grant Program recently expanded eligibility of its program to allow more businesses to qualify. Companies that have received $75,000 or less in Federal Pay Check Protection (PPP) loans will now be eligible.

Additionally, the program has “micro-grants” to serve more home-based businesses in the community. Select home-based businesses will be eligible for up to a $3,000 micro-grant, of no more than 10 percent of their 2019 revenue. More information to come on ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

To implement these changes in the application, the portal will temporarily close on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 5 p.m. Any application that is not complete by that time will be disabled, and businesses will have to reapply when the portal reopens again on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8 a.m.